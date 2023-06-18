Robust demand raises durian prices

Retailers prepare durian for customers at a shopping centre in Bangkok in April. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The price of export-grade durian is higher than last year as exporters have continuous demand for the fruit, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the ministry's Department of Internal Trade, said the prices of durian were at 120-135 baht per kilogramme for its export grade and 80-90 baht/kg for mixed grades.

Last year the prices were at 116baht/kig for export grade and 64 baht/kg for mixed grades.

According to Mr Wattanasak, exporters from the East have started to source durian in the South because the durian season already ended in the East. About 6-7% of southern durian yields have already reached markets.

The Morakot market in Chumphon province was buying as much durian as it could because of convenient export channels to China, he said. Morakot is the biggest durian market in the South.

"There are about 50 exporters are buying durian without delay and limit... This is a positive sign for durian," Mr Wattanasak said.

China is the biggest market for Thai durian.

The Port Authority of Thailand has allowed bigger vessels to transport durian and Keerati Rushchano, permanent secretary for commerce, has already arranged for the convenient land transport of durian to China through Laos and Vietnam, Mr Wattanasak said.

Sanchai Puranachaikhiri, president of the Thai Fresh Fruit Traders and Exporters Association, said the prices of southern durian were good and resulted from market forces.

"It is a golden year for durian and farmers can make profits," he said.