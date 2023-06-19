Recycled clothing demand surges on environmental concerns

As clothing manufacturers increase production from recycled materials, the projected Thai market value in this segment is estimated to reach 1.3 billion baht by 2032.

Clothing made from recycled materials is becoming a global consumer trend as more people are concerned about protecting the environment and reducing emissions.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the office is monitoring demand for clothing made from recycled textiles.

He said this type of clothing is gaining in popularity as more people realise traditional textile and garment production has negative environmental impacts.

The global textile industry uses about 93 billion cubic metres of water per year.

The textile and garment industry accounts for 20% of global wastewater discharge, and it releases high levels of carbon dioxide, some 1.7 billion tonnes per year, which is equivalent to 8-10% of global carbon dioxide emissions. This amount exceeds the emissions from the aviation and shipping industries combined.

Increased pollution from production processes and a greater impact on the environment are anticipated if output of textiles and garments rises in response to consumer demand.

Mr Poonpong said leading fashion companies are embracing environmental awareness, signing the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action with the aim of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

As a result, clothing manufacturers have increased the production of items made from recyclable materials.

Patagonia in the US produces 70% of its outdoor clothing from recycled materials, while H&M in Sweden and Uniqlo in Japan have accepted used clothing through recycling schemes for use as raw materials to make new garments.

In Thailand, the projected market value of clothing made from recyclable materials in 2032 is 1.3 billion baht, accounting for around 0.5% of the total clothing market value in the country.

Several Thai entrepreneurs have adapted their businesses to produce clothing from recyclable materials.

Circular brand uses fabric scraps and old clothing, transforming them into recyclable textiles for the production of clothing, bags and furniture for both domestic and international markets.

Moreloop, a startup brand, utilises unused fabric from clothing factories to create clothing and bags, while implementing digital technology to create a platform connecting factories with online buyers who seek fabrics.

"The market for clothing made from recyclable materials is considered a new business opportunity with promising future potential as consumer behaviour changes with increased awareness of environmental conservation," said Mr Poonpong.

"The government should provide support to entrepreneurs, promoting knowledge and technological development to enhance the potential of Thailand's recycled clothing production. Business owners should study and adhere to regulations and certifications for environmentally-friendly textile standards of trading partners to increase competitiveness and expand global market opportunities, especially with partners who prioritise environmental concerns."

There is no market value data on products made from recycled textiles in Thailand.

The projected market value for Thailand in 2032 was compiled by TPSO using forecasts from Krungthai Compass, a research house under Krungthai Bank that utilised data from Grand View Research and the Statista Global Consumer Survey.