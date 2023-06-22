Thailand is 2nd most popular destination - Agoda

Tourists walk near the Grand Palace early this month. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand is the second most popular destination country, and Bangkok is the most popular city for travellers who use the online travel platform Agoda, according to its recent analysis of booking data analysis.

The findings were based on data collected from January to May this year, acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Thursday.

During the five-month period, Thailand's popularity ranked second only to Japan.

Tourism in Thailand is recovering faster than in other countries due to the early reopening of its borders, Mr Anucha said.

Agoda also found that Thailand had the fourth highest number of domestic trips, following the United States, Japan and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Mr Anucha said, Asia's travel booking platform Klook and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) had launched the "Let Your Journey be THAI" campaign, featuring the soft power of the country.

During the first five months of 2023, Klook observed a 1,200% year-on-year increase in the number of foreign tourists reserving activities in Thailand through its platform.

Tourists from Hong Kong made up the largest group of visitors who booked activities in Thailand, followed by those from Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia. The most popular activities included day trips, sightseeing and spa, Mr Anucha said.