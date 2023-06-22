SET to overhaul listing rules as stocks whacked by scandals

Troubles in market were results of regulatory loopholes, says former tycoon Srettha Thavisin

An investor looks at a board displaying share prices at a stock brokerage in Bangkok. (File photo)

The Stock Exchange of Thailand plans to tighten listing rules as a major accounting scandal, debt defaults and unexplained share gyrations rattle investors, putting the SET Index on course for its lowest close in more than two years.

The SET board on Wednesday approved a “sweeping revamp of listing regulations” that includes increasing the ratio of free-float and setting a higher threshold for profitability and shareholders' equity.

The new rules, once endorsed by the market regulator, will also apply to the Market for Alternative Investment (mai) for smaller companies, the bourse said in a statement.

Thai stocks are the worst performers in Asia this year with foreign investors offloading a net 106 billion baht so far this year, the most among Asia’s emerging markets. Excessive volatility in some shares, including the country’s most-valuable company, and an accounting scandal that has led to a bond default at a listed electric cables maker are among the latest events to shake investor confidence in the 19-trillion-baht market.

“There is an urgency for all related agencies to take serious action to prevent any future incidents,” said Niwes Hemvachiravarakorn, a high-net worth individual investor and founder of Thai Value Investor Club. “Any further delay would affect investors’ confidence in the Thai market.”

About 310 billion baht in market value of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Plc was shaved off in a single day after the exchange placed curbs on trading this week when the company failed to explain the reasons for a sharp rally in prior sessions.

The gyrations prompted warnings from analysts including Koraphat Vorachet at of Krungsri Securities that the stock may be axed from some indices, triggering more volatility. Delta attributed its share-price fluctuations to "market conditions and external factors beyond our control."

Investors have also been hit by a slump in Stark Corp that has seen its shares plummet to near-zero — slashing its value to about $11 million from this year’s peak of $1.2 billion. The wire and cable maker has defaulted on its bonds and a special audit revealed accounting irregularities in the past two years that has left it with liabilities exceeding assets.

All Inspire Development Plc and Cho Thavee Plc are among other local listed companies that have recently defaulted on bond payments.

The market turmoil prompted Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to urge the Securities and Exchange Commission to take steps to protect the interests of investors and rebuild confidence.

Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, said on Twitter that the troubles in the market were the results of regulatory loopholes.

Harsher punishments

Ms Srettha, the former CEO of the properrty developer Sansiri Plc, called for harsher punishment for capital market offenders, including jail terms to rid the impression “that the Thai stock market is a market that can be easily manipulated. Otherwise, these events will repeat over and over again until both Thai and foreign investors lose confidence in the Thai market”.

Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, talks to the press at the Pheu Thai head office in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The benchmark SET Index was down as 0.7% at 1,510.80 on Thursday afternoon, heading for its lowest close since March 2021. It has lost 9.4% since the end of 2022 when it closed at 1,668.66.

The exchange aims to curb stock volatility and the future collapse of companies by raising the free-float criteria and paid-up capital norms. The measures, that could be implemented by the end of this year, will also boost liquidity in the secondary market and protect investors, the bourse said.

The regulatory overhaul is part of SET’s three-year strategic plan to widen the scope for fund-raising for companies and address the current pain points, president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said.

Among the highlights of other regulatory changes: