CPF vows to provide space-grade quality

Mr Prasit, left, and Mr Massimino applaud CPF's participation in the 'Thai Food — Mission to Space' programme.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) is embarking on a space mission by sending its poultry products to take part in the "Thai Food -- Mission to Space" programme.

The company is collaborating with two partners -- Nanoracks Llc, a US provider of space innovation, and Mu Space and Advanced Technology Co, a manufacturer of space technology solutions in Southeast Asia -- to spearhead an initiative to elevate the safety standards of Thai chicken to the levels required for space-grade foods.

The chicken associated with the project will be subject to rigorous certification processes to ensure their compliance with space safety standards.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, chief executive of CPF, said this initiative showcases the company's commitment to the safety of its chicken meat, positioning it among the world's most trusted meat brands.

The quest to achieve space food safety standards should bring immense national pride to Thailand, he said.

"At CP Foods, our top priority is food safety and quality. Our collaboration with experts like Nanoracks and Mu Space has cemented our readiness to demonstrate that Thai chicken adheres to space-level safety standards," said Mr Prasit.

Michael Massimino, a former Nasa astronaut, said this initiative not only ensures astronauts' well-being with a diverse and secure diet, it also elevates global food safety standards, benefitting consumers worldwide. Additionally, it contributes to establishing Thai chicken meat as a reputable brand.

"The astronauts will not only have access to safe and varied foods, it will also ensure the safety of food for consumers around the world, thereby enhancing the international reputation of Thai cuisine," said Mr Massimino, who stressed the need for residue-free, safe food for astronauts due to its long-term health impacts.

Vickie Kloeris, a former Nasa food scientist, praised CP Foods for adhering to stringent safety and nutritional standards, ensuring that CP Foods' chicken is free from antibiotics, chemical residues and harmful pathogens.

As a food scientist with 34 years of experience, she said scientists ensure that the food astronauts consume provides them with the highest level of food safety, along with a balanced supply of vitamins and minerals.

"The food must be free from contamination and undergo disinfection. I am very impressed with the standard of chicken meat production at CP Foods. The chickens are raised without the use of antibiotics and hormones, ensuring that Thai chicken meets Nasa's food safety standards."

Ms Kloeris said it would be delightful for astronauts to experience Thai chicken dishes aboard a spacecraft for the first time.

"Thai food is famous for being delicious around the world. As a space food scientist, I am thrilled for the pilots to embark on a gastronomic adventure and experience the tantalising flavours of Thai cuisine," she said.