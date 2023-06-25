CP chairman touts nuclear power at Chinese entrepreneurs' forum

Chinese businessmen from all over the world on Sunday attend the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) being held from June 24-26 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Dhanin Chearavanont, chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, told a forum in Bangkok that he personally sees nuclear power as a clean option for the production of electricity necessary for future economic development.

Mr Dhanin made his remarks on Sunday during a special speech to a forum of the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneur Convention (WCEC) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The CP chief is honorary chairman of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.



He said he has travelled to many countries, the latest one being France, and found them promoting investments in and use of nuclear power plants without facing opposition from the public.



China, too, has promoted use of nuclear energy, which has a low investment cost, he said. He added that water and wind will also be important sources of clean energy in the future.



In his speech, Mr Dhanin, whose CP Group is one of the world's largest producers of animal feed and livestock, said since the trade war has now become fierce it is necessary for all countries to advance in the fields of services and technology.



Modern technologies can enhance productivity and improve the quality of products while lowering capital costs, he said.



Mr Dhanin said many countries, especially China, have invested in Thailand, the centre of Asean. He invited attendants of the forum to invest in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor.