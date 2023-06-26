Revolutionising retail: KE Group and Ally Reit join forces to launch Ally Sky rewards

It will be Thailand's first loyalty programme that covers all shops across different mall brands

KE Group has partnered with Ally Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to revolutionise the retail sector with the introduction of the Ally Sky Rewards application. This loyalty programme will cater to shoppers in 11 shopping malls within Ally REIT's portfolio, making it Thailand's first loyalty programme that covers all shops across different mall brands.

"The Ally Sky rewards application is regarded as the pinnacle of apps that provide exceptional privileges. It is designed to be user-friendly and convenient." — Supanavit Eiamsakulrat, CEO KE Group

Supanavit Eiamsakulrat, CEO of KE Group, announced that the Ally Sky Rewards application is scheduled to launch on June 28, offering a loyalty programme tailored to the genuine needs and preferences of customers.

The digital platform now plays a significant role in Thailand's retail industry, and as a result, the company must intelligently and continuously adapt its plans and marketing strategies to address and cope with the associated challenges.

THE FIRST ONE APP FOR MULTIPLE MALLS

Implementing a loyalty programme is one of the most effective marketing strategies, given that Thai shoppers enjoy accumulating points from their purchases and redeeming them for shopping rewards. Ally Sky Rewards will be the first loyalty programme in Thailand to encompass a wide range of shopping mall brands. Its objective is to attract customers to the 11 shopping centres under the management of ALLY REIT, which consist of the following locations: Crystal Design Center (CDC); The Crystal Ekamai-Ramindra; The Crystal SB Ratchapruek; The Crystal Chaiyapruek; Plearnary Mall; Amorini Mall Ramintra; The Scene Town-in-Town; I'm Park Chula; Sammakorn Place Ramkhamhaeng; Sammakorn Place Ratchapruek; Sammakorn Place Rangsit.

All of these malls feature over 1,000 shop brands, and a significant number of them currently do not have their own loyalty programme in place. The Ally Sky Rewards programme aims to meet the needs of modern customers by allowing them to accumulate points at every store within the 11 shopping malls, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

The participating stores include renowned brands such as H&M, Adidas, Boots, Watson, Sun Cosmate, as well as popular food and beverage outlets like Coffee Beans by Dao, Starbucks, Greyhound, Dean & DeLuca, After You, Thong Smith, Mae Sri Ruen, Mos Burger, Salad Factory, White Story, Eiaw Thai, and more. Additionally, there are establishments such as Fitness First, Jetts Fitness, The Fitness, SF Cinema,

Yamaha Music School, Pharmax, Pet Lovers Centre, and Kudos.

UNPARALLELED PRIVILEGES

Mrs Supanavit emphasised convenience as one of the key features of Ally Sky Rewards, highlighting that members can effortlessly accumulate points at each store using the mobile application. For every 25 baht spent, they can earn one Sky point.

Setting itself apart from typical loyalty apps, Ally Sky Rewards allows customers to earn points at every store across the 11 shopping malls in the Ally REIT network, enabling them to enjoy benefits throughout the entire network.

Moreover, credit card holders can earn points through both Ally Sky Rewards and by using their credit cards from partner banks, offering significant benefits to customers and increasing their appeal. The collaboration with banks brings mutual satisfaction.

Recognising that many customers have credit card points but struggle to find attractive options for redemption, Ally Sky Rewards provides a convenient solution. Credit card holders can easily transfer their points from bank credit cards to Sky points within the Ally Sky Rewards programme. Currently, instant conversion of credit card points into Sky points is available with four financial institution-credit cards: Citi, Krungsri, Krungsri First Choice, and KTC. Other banks will offer this feature in the coming days.

Customers can utilise their Sky points to purchase goods, dine at restaurants, engage in fitness activities, watch movies, or pay for tutorial schools for their children within the 11 shopping malls managed by Ally REIT.

The conversion ratio between credit card points and Sky points is 1:1 For every 1,000 Sky points, customers can redeem them for 100 baht in spending. This conversion of credit card points into Sky points allows customers with points scattered across multiple credit cards to consolidate them into Sky points for spending within the 11 shopping centres.

Compared to exchanging credit card points for cashback, which can involve complicated and lengthy processes, the convenience of consolidating points into Sky points makes Ally Sky Rewards an attractive option for customers.

Participating credit card banks include Bangkok Bank, SCB, CardX, KBANK, Citi Bank, KTC, Krungsri, and Krungsri First Choice.

Furthermore, customers can conveniently explore campaigns, discounts, and promotions from all participating shops by simply scrolling through the Ally Sky Rewards application. All these offers are conveniently consolidated into a single mobile application, providing a seamless and comprehensive shopping experience for customers.

CREATING AN ECONOMY FOR ALL

With the aim of attracting 200,000 active users within the next 1-2 years, KE Group and Ally REIT are focused on stimulating spending within shopping centres. Recognising that accumulating points through transactions can be time-consuming, early-stage users are encouraged to leverage their credit card points for immediate spending.

Mrs Supanavit expressed the vision to create an economy that benefits all, emphasising the powerful alliance formed between shops, banks, and shopping centres under the name 'Ally'. Through this collaboration, they aim to provide maximum benefits to every customer.

Confident in the future, Mrs Supanavit believes that Ally Sky Rewards will entice other shopping centres to join the Ally REIT port-folio. The company also has plans to add three to five new properties to their growing portfolio.

Ally REIT, Thailand's largest diversified REIT investing in core commercial real estate, has been a top performer in terms of generating the highest dividend yield for unit holders, reaching up to 8-9% per year compared to other retail REITs in the market.

The Ally Sky Rewards application is regarded as the pinnacle of apps that provide exceptional privileges. It is designed to be user-friendly and convenient. By downloading and registering on the “ALLY SKY REWARDS” application, customers can enjoy the utmost value in their lives by shifting from cash-based shopping to digital spending.

This innovative approach perfectly aligns with customers who engage with services within Ally REIT's network of 11 shopping centres. Prepare to embark on an extraordinary shopping journey where Ally Sky Rewards redefines the landscape of shopping experiences for everyone involved.