Network touts eco-friendly packaging

Seven leading beverage, consumer product and packaging companies have come together to unveil the Packaging Recovery Organization Thailand Network or "PRO-Thailand Network", aimed at driving sustainable packaging management practices in Thailand.

Members of the PRO-Thailand Network comprise Coca-Cola (Thailand); Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co; Tetra Pak (Thailand); ThaiNamthip Corporation; Nestlé (Thai); Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co; and SIG Combibloc.

These companies share a strong commitment to environmental protection and adopt well-defined global sustainability policies. They also recognise the pressing issue of improper management of post-consumer packaging waste in Thailand.

The companies joined forces in 2019 to drive sustainable packaging management, with their "Extended Producer Responsibility" principles at the core of the operations, said Victor Wong, vice-president of Coca-Cola Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

He said the PRO-Thailand Network focuses on managing the entire life cycle of packaging -- from the design and selection of eco-friendly materials for packaging production to the collection of post-consumer packaging, recycling, or converting non-recyclable packaging for other uses, which is also called recovery.

The programme aims to foster a circular economy in Thailand.

The PRO-Thailand Network initially piloted the management of three types of post-consumer packaging including polyethylene terephthalate or PET bottles, used beverage cartons (such as milk and juice cartons) and multilayered packaging (such as snack bags and coffee sachets).

According to Mr Wong, starting from 2020, some 300 tonnes of PET bottles were in the recycling process and increased to 10,000 tonnes and 12,000 tonnes in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Roughly 15,000 tonnes of PET bottles are forecast to be recycled this year.

To ensure post-consumer packaging from the public is collected for recycling, he said the PRO-Thailand Network is working closely with stakeholders throughout the packaging value chain and other relevant parties within the waste management system.

This collaborative effort aims to achieve efficient results in reducing packaging waste and increasing recycling rates, said Mr Wong.

The network is also committed to developing and improving the recycling systems suitable for the context of the country, following the circular economy principles.

This involves close collaboration with the informal sector including scavengers, junk shops, non-governmental organisations, business and trade associations, media outlets, the general public and government agencies, he said.