Factory output falls 3.14%, less than forecast
Business

Factory output falls 3.14%, less than forecast

published : 30 Jun 2023 at 12:18

updated: 30 Jun 2023 at 12:18

writer: Reuters

An aerial view of factories situated in Pinthong-owned industrial estate in Chonburi and Rayong province. (Photo: Pinthong Industrial Park)
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped by a less than expected 3.14% from a year earlier as exports remained sluggish, the Industry Ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 4.5% in May. Output contracted a revised 8.71% year-on-year in April.

In the January-May period, the MPI declined 4.49% from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, it forecast factory output would show zero to 1% growth this year.

While exports remain soft, domestic demand has increased, driven by strength in the crucial tourism sector and higher investment, it said.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of total customs-based exports, which dropped by a less than expected 4.6% in May from a year ago.

