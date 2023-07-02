Thailand targets 25m tourists this year

Visitors are seen near the Grand Palace early this month. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged agencies concerned to streamline procedures so the country can achieve the target of receiving 25 million tourists this year, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Sunday.

With this month's introduction of the visa prescreening system (VPSS) by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Foreign Ministry to expedite the processing of applications for tourist visas, it is believed the target will be met, she said.



Ms Traisuree said as of June 25 the number of tourist arrivals was 12.46 million, an increase of 539% compared to the same period last year. The top five countries of origin for tourists were Malaysia (1.98 million), China (1.38 million), Russia (784,000), South Korea (741,000) and India (732,000).



The increase in tourist arrivals corresponds with a report from the Airports of Thailand (AOT) that during the first half of fiscal 2023 (Dec-May) a total of 34.31 million tourists, an increase of 635.7%, passed through the six airports under the jurisdiction of the AOT - Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai. There were a total of 202,700 incoming and outgoing flights, a 175.2% increase.



The Finance Ministry's Fiscal Policy Office said the continued growth in the tourism sector is a major factor in economic expansion.



"The tourism sector is the main driving force of this year's economic growth, offsetting lagging exports as a result of the global economic turbulence. The prime minister has instructed agencies concerned to do away with factors impeding travel in and out of the country and affecting tourist confidence and safety," Ms Traisuree said.



She said according the TAT's estimate, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Thailand will meet the target of 25 million, including 5 million from China.