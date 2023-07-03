The pride of Thailand

The country is well-placed to capitalise on the burgeoning LGBTQ travel market

A couple enjoy bathing an elephant during a trip operated by Siam Pride, an LGBTQ-focused travel agent.

Gender diversity is gaining momentum across the globe as the number of people who identify as LGBTQ grows, especially among Generation Z.

According to LGBT Capital, an asset management company serving the sector, people who identify as LGBTQ represent 5-10% of the world's population.

The firm estimated Thailand had 3.6 million LGBTQ individuals in 2019.

During Pride Month in June, huge crowds joined parades in Bangkok to show their solidarity.

The burgeoning LGBTQ community has also convinced more corporations to embrace gender equality.

Tourism operators are hoping Thailand can become an LGBTQ destination for both locals and foreign tourists.

The atmosphere at the Bangkok Pride festival on June 3, co-hosted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Naruemit Pride.

LUCRATIVE SEGMENT

A study by LGBT Capital found Thailand's international LGBTQ tourism revenue tallied US$6.5 billion in 2019, accounting for 1.23% of GDP, surging ahead of the region's average.

Many neighbouring countries have ignored this segment, or even taken the opposite approach by adopting anti-LGBTQ policies, the study noted.

Paul Thompson, founder of LGBT Capital, said he saw the potential of LGBTQ-friendly countries like Thailand after the pandemic.

The capacity of this market has been driven by China's reopening and other changes within Thailand, such as calls for marriage equality, he said.

Chuwit Sirivejkul, regional director of marketing for East Asia at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said LGBTQ tourists are considered a "high-quality segment".

They usually spend a lot for meaningful experiences and face fewer financial constraints because they don't have children, said Mr Chuwit.

He noted the success of the decade-long TAT campaign "Go Thai Be Free", which promoted Thailand as a destination where LGBTQ people can be proud to be themselves and feel safe doing so.

Prior to the pandemic, the country hosted an LGBTQ travel symposium in 2018 and promoted tourism through an LGBTQ soft power campaign centred on "Boy Love" drama series.

Mr Chuwit said "fair distribution" is going to be a major strategy for TAT next year and this segment should help generate equal opportunities for more stakeholders.

UNCLEAR UNDERSTANDING

Despite Thailand being an open-minded society, operators and business owners in the tourism industry don't fully understand gender diversity and how to treat LGBTQ people, said Wittaya Luangsasipong, founder of Siam Pride, an LGBTQ-focused travel agent and subsidiary of travel agency Oriental Escape.

"LGBTQ travellers are worried about facing homophobia or discrimination," said Mr Wittaya.

A member of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, Siam Pride has been assisting LGBTQ travellers from Asia, Europe and the US who seek private tours for couples.

He said the agency guarantees LGBTQ-friendly services, hiring tour guides who identify as LGBTQ and vehicle drivers who are the community's allies.

The company's staff know places that welcome LGBTQ tourists in Thailand, including nightlife venues, coffee shops and hotels.

While Mr Wittaya said he is seeing an increasing number of LGBTQ-friendly operators, he said authorities should help connect potential demand for local operators instead of leaving this job to the private sector.

Rainbow decorations along Khao San Road in Bangkok. Molpasorn Shoowong

FRIENDLY LAWS

Advocates suggest LGBTQ-related laws must be reformed before Thailand can be a truly friendly destination for all.

"Many LGBTQ visitors were surprised that the country still doesn't offer legal rights such as same-sex marriage," said Vitaya Saeng-Aroon, director of Diversity in Thailand, an organisation promoting gender diversity in the business sector.

Thailand is a top global tourism destination, but the lack of LGBTQ-related laws could hurt this promising market, especially among those who are concerned about human rights and equality, said Mr Vitaya.

As Bangkok is bidding for WorldPride, an international event to promote LGBTQ visibility in 2028, he said the country urgently needs to reform various laws to compete with contenders, with the licensor InterPride considering host cities based on such laws as well as social readiness.

Mr Vitaya suggested new laws regarding gender recognition, allowing transgenders to change their titles and genders on official documents.

In addition, he said LGBTQ consumers are market-savvy, aware that many brands and corporations use gender equality for marketing purposes without really embracing their rights.

Pheu Thai, one of the coalition parties trying to form a new government, wants to elevate the quality of life of this group and promote LGBTQ tourism.

The party's proposal for an "Equal Marriage Bill" would legalise same-sex marriages and ensure the safety of same-sex foreign couples visiting Thailand, said Chanan Yodhong, who is responsible for the party's identity and diversity policies.

A tour related to the BL drama 'TharnType' for Japanese tourists.

He said other policies include developing new creative spaces, such as museums, art galleries and libraries that showcase LGBTQ culture and knowledge, in addition to nightlife venues, which are already popular.

Sex workers and transgender people who work in the night entertainment industry also need job security and welfare, said Mr Chanan.

He said the party will continue promoting Thailand as a gender reassignment surgery destination, offering affordable prices and high-quality services combined with tourism activities after the surgery.

The tourism industry needs more healthcare workers with special training to treat LGBTQ patients in a friendly manner, said Mr Chanan.

WORLD PRIDE, LOCAL PRIDE

In Bangkok, various pride celebrations were held this year by the private sector and the government, such as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

In addition to co-hosting Bangkok Pride with Naruemit Pride in early June, the BMA promoted and facilitated pride events hosted by other organisations, including the first pride event on Khao San Road.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, said the event signalled that Thailand is ready to welcome LGBTQ visitors. The street already attracts LGBTQ tourists drawn to its boisterous nightlife and international atmosphere.

Daily income from LGBTQ travellers is estimated at 4 million baht, 20% of the total income from 20,000 visitors per day, he said.

BMA deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the authority has been pushing LGBTQ equality as part of its bid for the WorldPride event. Mr Sanon said he is confident about bidding for the event because Thailand has a more positive perception among this community than other countries in Asia.

The BMA hopes to work with the new government on legalising LGBTQ-related rights to make Bangkok a friendly city for all, he said.

Mr Vitaya said the authorities should support pride parades across all provinces in Thailand by combining them with unique regional cultures. Each presentation would differ, helping to attract more visitors to the area and stimulate the local economy, he said.

SOFT APPROACH

The popularity of Thailand's Y series, or Boy Love dramas, and other media content featuring LGBTQ characters highlight how Thai society is open to gender diversity.

Over the past decade, the TAT has hosted many events where fans can meet the stars across Asia, which has a strong fan base for this type of media content.

Kajorndet Apichartrakul, director of the TAT's Tokyo office, said entertainment helped engage Japanese travellers with Thailand, particularly during the pandemic. However, Japanese fans have lower average spending than other Asian markets, which are more willing to pay for tour packages and merchandise to support their favourite actors, he said.

The TAT hopes to lure more visitors by curating products that match their interests, such as new attractions or food that appears in dramas, while encouraging them to stay longer during trips, said Mr Kajorndet.

Pakaporn Phongaraya, an organiser of LGBTQ event LiLiKA+, said Thailand has high potential to grow LGBTQ content because of the increasing number of LGBTQ consumers and demand from investors. Thai publishers are open to this content, given the string of newly published stories on social media and online platforms, he said, but more government support is needed as many creative workers face low pay without welfare benefits.

Mr Pakaporn suggested a mechanism that assures workers' rights and offers subsidies to encourage creativity.