Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2023 exports seen between 0.5% fall and 1% growth
Business

2023 exports seen between 0.5% fall and 1% growth

Exports could rise 0.6% in Q3 and 12% in Q4

published : 4 Jul 2023 at 12:46

writer: Reuters

Containers at the Bangkok port in Khlong Toei district. (File photo)
Containers at the Bangkok port in Khlong Toei district. (File photo)

Thailand's exports are expected to show between a 0.5% drop and a 1.0% rise this year as global demand remains soft but a weak baht is supportive, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

The group earlier forecast between zero and 1% growth in exports, a key driver of the Thai economy.

Trading partners' economies remained highly uncertain and China's recovery after its re-opening was slower than expected, the council said in a statement.

Exports, however, could rise 0.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier and increase 12% year-on-year in the final quarter, the council said.

For the January-May period, exports declined 5.1% from a year earlier, having contracted for eight months in a row, customs data showed.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported that manufacturers in 25 industries are adjusting their production plans following an export downturn that caused a drop in value for eight consecutive months.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman truckie slain in highway shooting

The woman driver of a trailer truck was killed when gunmen riddled the cab with bullets on a major highway in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning.

13:14
Business

2023 exports seen between 0.5% fall and 1% growth

Thailand's exports are expected to show between a 0.5% drop and a 1.0% rise this year as global demand remains soft but a weak baht is supportive, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

12:46
Thailand

Long sentences for Bangkok bombers

The Criminal Court on Monday handed down heavy jail sentences on three defendants found guilty of taking part in the bombings that rattled many spots in Bangkok thought to have been intended to embarrass the Asean foreign ministers' summit being held in the capital city on Aug 2, 2019.

11:52