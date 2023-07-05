GDP growth outlook remains at 3.0-3.5%

Tourists walk along a street in the Chinatown area of Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) said on Wednesday, unchanged from its previous forecast, as tourism gathers momentum but exports soften.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are projected to be flat or fall up to 2% this year, said the JSCCIB. The economy expanded 2.6% in 2022.

Last month, the joint leading business group said it expected the country's export growth to slow for the remainder of the year as a result of several global uncertainties.