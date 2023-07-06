Section
Regulator files fraud charges against Stark
Business

published : 6 Jul 2023 at 11:22

writer: Bloomberg News

Photo: Stark Corp
Photo: Stark Corp

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against the largest shareholder and others involved in the management of Stark Corporation Public Company Limited, the industrial cable maker at the centre of an accounting scandal and debt default.

The Bangkok-based SEC filed charges of financial misconduct against 10 combined entities and individuals, including Stark’s largest holder Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon, with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), according to the regulator’s statement. 

The charges come after Stark faced a criminal investigation and also a class-action lawsuit following its revelations of irregularities in past accounting. Restated financial results showed it made a net loss in the past two years, and that its liabilities exceeded assets. The company last month defaulted on some of its 39 billion baht (US$1.12 billion) in liabilities. The shares were suspended after sinking 99% this year.

Stark Corp's top shareholder Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon, a businessman from one of Thailand’s wealthiest families. (File photo)

