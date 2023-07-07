Starbucks aiming to roll out 335 new outlets by 2030

Mrs Nednapa, second from left, and Sumonpin Jotikabukkana, director of marketing and communications, second from right, at the second Starbucks Community store on the seventh floor of Iconsiam.

Starbucks Thailand set an ambitious plan to open 335 new stores from 2023-30.

Nednapa Srisamai, the company's managing director, said the strategy calls for 800 Starbucks branches in Thailand by 2030, up from 465 stores at present and an estimated 480 stores by the end of this year.

The move underscores Starbucks' commitment to accelerate growth in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic markets, said Mrs Nednapa, though she did not disclose details of the investment budget.

"We continue to invest in Thailand because we are confident in the country's economy in the long term," she said.

"Thailand has been a strategic country for Starbucks in Southeast Asia for a long time and we are optimistic about the future of the coffee business here."

Under the eight-year business plan, the new Starbucks stores will feature the Reserve and drive-thru formats.

Mrs Nednapa said the company has adapted to the challenges posed by Covid-19, opening more drive-thru stores, which will remain an important focus this year even as Covid infections recede.

There are 56 Starbucks drive-thru stores in Thailand and the company expects to have roughly 100 in the future, she said.

The drive-thru concept aligns with evolving consumer behaviour and offers easier accessibility, said Mrs Nednapa.

In response to the sustainability trend, the company plans to open more Starbucks Greener stores and cashless outlets.

Starbucks Thailand unveiled on Thursday an upgrade to its largest store -- Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at Iconsiam -- creating a second Community store.

The company plans to operate eight Starbucks Community stores among the 800 branches scheduled for 2030.

Mrs Nednapa said the new Iconsiam Community store will have a significant impact on the local community by offering a profit-sharing business model, aligning with Starbucks' global commitment to establish 1,000 Community stores worldwide by 2030.

"The opening of Community stores speaks to our brand promise to move towards a more sustainable future, as we continue to focus on the well-being of our coffee farming communities in the northern part of Thailand," Mrs Nednapa said.

"Starbucks Thailand is committed to delivering a sustainable future through the reduction of carbon emissions, wastewater and our waste footprint, starting with the introduction of Starbucks Greener stores in Thailand."

There are three Starbucks Greener stores in the country, with more slated to open later this year, she said.