EEC officials woo French executives

Mr Chula, second from right, visits a booth displaying aviation technology at the Paris Airshow. The EEC Office encouraged French investors to consider Thailand during its roadshow from June 19-23 in France.

Thai authorities are encouraging French companies to invest in targeted industries, including aviation, in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

This push is expected to help drive the Thai economy.

Aviation is among 12 targeted S-curve industries in the EEC, which covers parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

The government wants foreign firms, including those from France, to invest in the EEC, as it aims to develop the area into a high-tech industrial hub.

"EEC officials met executives from French companies and they are interested in investing in the corridor," said Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Office, after the latest roadshow to introduce investment opportunities to French entrepreneurs.

The companies, which are active in aerospace and defence industries, include Safran Group, Thales Group, GIFAS, Satys Aerospace, Volocopter and VoltAero.

The officials also met with Total Energies, Renault Group and Dassault Systemes, as well as the Mouvement des Entreprise de France, the largest employer federation in France.

The government is developing infrastructure projects to serve investment in the EEC area. These include a high-speed rail system linking three airports, U-tapao aviation city, the third-phase development of Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong, and the third-phase development of Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri.

According to the EEC Office, France is Thailand's ninth-largest trading partner.

France has invested several billion baht in Thailand, with the amount in the EEC area valued at 15.4 billion baht between 2018 and 2022.

Most French companies invested in medical, automotive and aerospace businesses.

Others plan to invest in industries related to renewable energy and bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic development as they support global campaigns for carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon emissions and absorption.

Thailand is promoting BCG as a way to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

BCG encourages manufacturers to adopt technologies that can add value to their products as well as minimise the impact on the environment.