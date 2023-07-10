How to ensure AI increases productivity and effectiveness

Like many, I am developing an increasing fascination and liking for AI. I have been experimenting with it in my work, and it has transformed how I do many things. Using AI tools has helped me get things done quickly and has been a godsend in freeing up my time for more important things.

Many organisations are wary about using AI, especially public systems like Chat GPT, fearing data breaches and other challenges. These are real risks that individuals must approach judiciously. However, AI is not going away, and individuals and organisations who most quickly integrate it into everyday work will have advantages in areas such as innovation, which will become increasingly important.

AI and the Future of Work

On a recent trip to Stanford University, I talked with Professor Arvind Karunakaran, who shared a recent paper that calculated the extent to which different jobs and occupations are exposed to AI-enabled automation. Jobs that we traditionally considered immune to AI — such as creative occupations, copywriters, graphic designers and the like — are in fact among the ones that are potentially the most exposed.

Cutbacks announced by organisations such as the huge German media house Axel Springer sent shockwaves through the industry. The company publicly stated that AI would lead to immediate layoffs and transform jobs.

Prof Karunakaran indicated that even roles that demand domain-specific knowledge will also be impacted by at least 50%, meaning that half of a person’s time can be saved by AI, allowing them to use that time for more important things.

AI may mean some organisations can manage with fewer people, but its real promise is making people more effective and productive by removing the more mundane aspects of many jobs. Leaders need their people to be more curious and open to the benefits of AI to remain competitive.

In its 2023 Work Trend Index Annual Report, titled “Will AI Fix Work?”, Microsoft says its research has confirmed that the changing pace of work is exceeding our ability to keep up. It suggests organisations will need AI to create a whole new way of working. I believe this to be an inevitable truth, and something leaders must act on now.

Increased use of data, information, always-on communications, and organisations pushing for greater productivity amid global ambiguity and uncertainty means business as usual will break down at some point.

This pressure is killing creativity, and we need tools to reduce what Microsoft wonderfully calls “digital debt” — the data, emails, meetings and notifications we all feel pressured to deal with that distract us from what we really need to do.

Microsoft’s research found 64% of people do not feel they have the time and energy to do their job as they would like. Organisations struggle with innovation and strategic thinking, thus creating breakthrough ideas. AI will be critical to breaking this vicious cycle.

Like most leaders, I am an interested student of AI in work, but far from being an expert. I know I cannot leave this to chance in my organisation. It has been slow and haphazard at the outset, but I can’t give up because I need my organisation to create new ways of working.

I know my people may be nervous or afraid of making mistakes, and some are not early adopters (and this is not a generational thing). I have to encourage them and get them to create new organisational knowledge and even culture. It is my responsibility to provide the right environment.

Below are some ideas that I have used, ideas that top adopting organisations use, and even some recommendations from AI — remember, the goal is better, faster:

Provide some initial rules, examples and guidance. Suggest to your people which tools they could try and use, what they can or can’t use them for, and examples and peer coaching from people already doing it well. Let them know what tasks are “off limits”, but don’t invoke a blanket ban.

Set up communities of practice and sharing channels. No organisation is going to reach expert level overnight. The answer cannot be one-time training. Build learning (and sharing) opportunities into the workflow. Make the people doing the most interesting things with AI responsible for sharing with others. Get them comfortable seeking advice from each other.

Develop a loose but intentional plan. As mentioned above we are all starting haphazardly as we learn what is possible and what our opportunities are. We are starting with free tools before we invest in resources. But I believe leaders need to be intentional, select champions, or pilot programmes, or we will never bring the vision to life.

Communicate expectations and benefits. Like any other transformation, if you are not consistently talking about it, it won’t go anywhere. Explain the advantages and potential impact of AI on individuals and the organisation. Emphasise how AI can enhance productivity, automate repetitive tasks, provide valuable insights and create new opportunities.

Lead by example. Leaders need to share and demonstrate how they use and appreciate AI. Explain how you incorporate AI tools and solutions into your work processes, share your success stories, and highlight the positive outcomes achieved.

According to Microsoft, business leaders are two times more likely to choose “increasing employee productivity” than “reducing headcount”. Leaders must figure out the disruptive potential of AI and develop emerging people and human skills to use the freed-up time to do better things for their business.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa