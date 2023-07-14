Tourism operators jittery over protests

Mr Pita, right, is pictured during a voting session for a new prime minister in parliament on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Tourism operators are worried about possible protests that could harm the image of the country, while hoping a government is formed as soon as possible.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said if there are any protests following yesterday’s vote for prime minister, they should be peaceful demonstrations the authorities monitor without violence to avoid creating negative perceptions among the international community.

She said tourists are concerned about safety and convenience while travelling, with some nationalities particularly sensitive to political unrest, such as the Japanese.

In the past, major demonstrations in Bangkok affected hotels near protest sites. The level of impact was dependent on the violence and how long it lasted, said Mrs Marisa.

A THA survey found the hotel occupancy rate nationwide was 46% in June.

She said the occupancy rate should improve in July and August, driven by the summer holidays. Mrs Marisa said she believes political protests will not significantly affect that positive trend.

She said all hotel operators hope to see a government set up as soon as possible because the tourism industry needs a public mechanism to help drive sluggish demand.

The new government should accelerate demand from the public sector and private companies, which have suspended meetings and seminars as they wait for a clearer political situation, said Mrs Marisa.

If the fiscal 2024 budget is delayed, the public sector won’t be able to disburse funds for certain projects and agencies, she said.

Adith Chairattananon, honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), said demonstrations will not affect the sentiment of foreign tourists or the tourism industry as much as the delay in the government formation.

Mr Adith said protests or political activities are normal in many countries, and he believes most foreign tourists will understand the situation and avoid protest sites.

Atta has not registered any cancellations attributed to political uncertainty, unlike natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, which caused injury and death, he said.

The sooner a government can be established, the faster it can help companies improve their business and attract more inbound demand, said Mr Adith.

Regarding the Chinese market, which is expected to be immense this year, he said political activities would not affect their decision to visit Thailand.

Mr Adith said crimes against tourists, such as abductions and scams, are more harmful to Thailand’s image than political protests.

Tourists are concerned about safety and convenience while travelling, with some nationalities particularly sensitive to political unrest. MARISA SUKOSOL NUNBHAKDI President, Thai Hotels Association