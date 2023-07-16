China's express delivery sector continues expansion in June

A courier delivers parcels in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING: China's courier sector registered expansion in June, according to a monthly industry index.

The State Post Bureau said the monthly express delivery development index came in at 366.3 in June, up 26.6% year on year.

The sub-index for service quality grew 58.6% from a year earlier, the sub-index for development scale picked up 14.4% year on year, and the sub-index for development capacity went up 1.6% year on year.

The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms' operating delivery services. It reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.