“Update Latest Body Trend 2025” 25-Minute Fat Reduction Without Surgery Now Available in Thailand !

Beyond Beauty by Dr.Nida

Discover Bangkok No.1

3 Superb technologies to permanently kill fat cells, tighten body and build 6-Packs without Surgery

NO SURGERY ๐ NO INJECTION ๐ NO PAIN ๐ NO RECOVERY TIME

USFDA APPROVED STANDARD, ANSWERING ALL BODY SHAPE PROBLEMS IN ONE PLACE

BEYOND BEAUTY BY DR.NIDA

Today, Dr. Sunida Yuthayotin, MD, affectionately known as Dr. Nida- Honorary people of Hello Magazine 2023, CEO & Founder of Nida Esth’ International -Bangkok which is awarded as The Most Advanced Body Sculpting Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific by Global Health APAC Award 2024, is currently well-recognized for her expertise and innovative approaches in non-surgical body sculpting technique. Lastly Dr. Nida has also led Nida Esth’ to receive another prestigious Award in Thailand for Outstanding Performance in SculpSure Treatment 2024 from AESLA in Bangkok in November this year.

With her visionary outlook, Dr. Nida continuously strives to redefine beauty standards, bringing top-tier body contouring treatments to patients globally utilizing sophisticated laser technology to deliver remarkable results in as little as 25 minutes. This “no knife” approach has revolutionized body contouring, making it accessible and effective for those seeking transformation without extensive downtime.

Curious to learn where to experience these groundbreaking technologies? Let’s uncover the latest trend to perfectly beautiful physique with Dr. Nida at Nida Esth’ International.

“As we continue to push the boundaries of body contouring, I’m thrilled to introduce Robotic Fat Killer Program by SculptSure- the latest US FDA-approved, permanent non-surgical fat reduction technology,” says Dr. Nida. “In just 25 minutes, patients can achieve targeted fat reduction permanently without surgery, incisions, or downtime delivering body-sculpting results that were once only possible with traditional liposuction. It’s an exciting step forward in providing a comfortable, innovative solution for those looking to refine their physique without surgery.”

“Today, I am excited to share the latest three non-invasive body-shaping laser technologies that have become trusted solutions for thousands of patients at Nida Esth’ over the years. These methods have proven to be effective, safe, and pain-free. With 25 years of experience in cosmetic field , I’ve learned that body concerns vary widely, even within the same individual. I often address three main issues:

Excessive Fat : Commonly accumulated in areas like the abdomen, arms, legs, and thighs. Sagging Skin : Often affecting areas like the arms and abdomen due to factors such as rapid weight loss, childbirth, or aging. Weak or Infirm Muscles : Frequently due to lack of exercise, pregnancy, or other lifestyle factors.

Here at Nida Esth’, all of these issues can be effectively resolved with advanced laser technology. The best part? Our treatments are painless, non-surgical, and require no recovery period, offering patients a seamless path to achieving their ideal body.

The three non-invasive technologies we offer—Robotic Fat Killer by Sculpture®, Fotona TightSculpting®, and 3D Body Design by Triple T from Evolve®—are tailored to address each of these concerns. Together, they deliver the perfect body you desire, safely and effectively.”

‘The New Robotic Fat Killer by SculpSure®

from USA’

Permanently Eliminates Fat Cells

Creates the Perfect Shape in Just 25 Minutes !

Line OA: @Nida_Esth WhatsApp: +66859665333

Website: www.nidaskincosmetic.com/en/home

Best Candidates: The ideal treatment for people with trouble of excess fat in many parts of areas including belly, love handles, back, thighs, and under the chin, particularly those that seem resistant to diet and exercise. It is also for people who need non-invasive approach to get rid of fat permanently.

“The first technology I'd like to talk about is the Robotic Fat Killer by SculpSure®, which can break down fat from the body without the need for surgery, injections, suction, or discomfort in order to produce slimming results in just 25 minutes. It is also a laser technique that can penetrate excess fat cells and kill them by applying laser energy in the 1060 nm wave, which heats up the cells' interiors to temperatures between 42 and 47 °C until they shock and disintegrate. Then, the lymphatic system, which works well in all places with extra fat, will help the body get rid of these dead fat cells. Additionally, following each treatment, the amount of fat in the treated area can be reduced by roughly 24–32%. Since the operation center in the United States controls the energy used to remove fat, I'm confident it's safe. As a result, every patient is receiving the energy value that is appropriate for them all.”

“Robotic Fat Killer is also completely superior to other conventional fat dissolving techniques with 5 superiorities as follows”

Slimmer: Kills more fat cells – a larger area (in the same amount of time)

Firmer: Melt away fat and tighten the skin at the same time

Effective Result: No pain, no bruise and no downtime

Safer: No risk of dead skin from freezing cold

Cheaper: Killing fat cells in many areas at the same time

Robotic Fat Killer by SculpSure’s Benefits

NO Surgery, NO Injection, NO Bruise and NO Downtime

Immediately tighten the skin while killing fat cells

Various areas can be done at the same time including upper arms, back wings, stomach, waist and thigh

Suitable for everyone, both men and women who want to get rid of excess fat permanently without surgery

‘Fotona TightSculpting®’

Advanced laser-scanning Technique for Skin Firming & Cellulite Smoothening”

Best Candidates: It is suitable for most individuals. It is ideal for anyone looking to tighten loose skin and smoothening cellulite. It is also designed for individuals with problems of moderate skin laxity, sagging skin and cellulite.

“The second technology I’d love to recommend to my patients is especially designed for individuals who find it very difficult to tighten body skin laxity and smoothen cellulite in certain areas of the body. Not only does skin laxity diminish with age, but patients who have undergone significant weight loss can be left with loose/sagging skin that cannot be tackled with diet and exercise alone. That’s where we need an exclusive technology to get rid of these problems. The mentioned technology is called Fotona TightSculpting® which is a non-invasive dual-wavelength laser technique for sculpting and skin tightening on all body areas that works through an individualized heat energy system. It has been proven to directly and effectively kills fat cells (adipose tissue) and stimulates collagen formation for slimming, firming, and smoothening results. The treatment doesn't take long and it is also entirely safe and does not require any injections, so there is no reason to be concerned about scars at all. Fotona TightSculpting functions are divided into two steps:”

STEP 1 Effectively tighten skin and reduce fat with PIANO® exclusive energy mode The treatment is completed in two phases, the first gives deep connective tissue tightening and fat reduction. Using Fotona’s PIANO® pulse mode, the energy is delivered to fat cells, which are stimulated and heated safely and comfortably. It keeps the epidermis intact and not swollen, red, or bruised by focusing on supplying energy to increase the metabolism of fat cells beneath the skin.

STEP 2 Reconstructs skin elasticity with SMOOTH® proprietary power mode. The second phase of treatment focuses on tightening the superficial layers of skin using a non-ablative SMOOTH® mode. The energy from the laser both tightens collagen fibers and stimulates the production of new collagen. This results in effective tightening of the skin, enhanced elasticity, and gives the skin a more youthful overall appearance.



As many women nowadays are experiencing sagging skin issues, which can be brought on by aging process, lack of exercise, childbirth or too-rapid weight loss which prevents the skin from properly adapting. Therefore, wouldn't it be better if we could eliminate these issues without suffering, undergoing surgery, or devoting time to recovery?

Fotona TightSculpting’s Benefits

NO Surgery, NO Injection, NO Bruise and NO Downtime

Multi-therapy that can treat many parts of body

A firmer and slimmer body shape result

Give clear results, almost equivalent to surgery after a serial of treatment sessions

Gentle and suitable for all skin types

‘3D Body Design by Triple T from Evolve®’

All-in-one Solution that Designs the Perfect body in every dimension & every angle by yourself

Best Candidates: It is an excellent option for those who want to contour their body, tighten the skin, and tone up their muscles at the same time. This treatment works for a wide variety of body types, especially individuals who already maintain a healthy lifestyle such as a good diet and regular exercise.

“Lastly, I’d love to present the final but most special program as it can completely and effectively solve all of your body shape concerns. It is a hand-free, no-downtime & non-invasive technology that is best for those who desire the more perfect body in all dimensions including body contouring, body tightening, and muscle stimulation. This is called 3D Body Design by Triple T is a non-surgical fat burning, body tightening, and muscle stimulation treatment, using three elements — Trim, Tite, and Tone. It targets deep tissues to sculpt the body, tone skin, and strengthen muscles in one device. Right now, it is the most recent copyrighted technology built specifically to address all body concerns in one treatment in 3 dimensions without wasting time.”

You can rest certain that the 3D Body Design by Triple T technology is safe and yields remarkable results because it is a dynamic therapy that may address a variety of physical issues, including excess body fat, cellulite, sagging skin, and untoned muscles. The time it takes to heal is likewise extremely short. Additionally, there is no need to rest. After therapy, patients are able to resume their usual lives and can simultaneously address multiple body problems.

It was also developed with safety as a priority, with a platform that includes a color-coordinated temperature guide to effectively monitor the level of heat that’s being emitted. Finally, it is fully customizable in order to treat almost any body type, and is most commonly used on the abdomen, arms, legs, flanks, and buttocks.

3D Body Design by Triple T divides the treatment modes into 3 dimensions that work effectively in parallel, consisting of

1st Dimension Body Design: Trim - Get rid of fat cells for a flat stomach, tighten the abdomen, and smooth skin, It also helps break down cellulite on the thighs.

2nd Dimension Body Design: Tite - Lift and tighten the sagging body to firm and look younger

3rd Dimension Body Design: Tone - Strengthen the muscles , build up 6-Packs in all proportions of the body to firm up the figure in all dimensions, from every angle

3D Body Design by Triple T’s Benefits

NO Surgery, NO Injection, NO Bruise and NO Downtime

All-in-One Solution for a beautiful and compact body

Suitable for all skin types

No risk of scarring and infection

Treat several areas at the same time

Solve body problems in all 3 dimensions

Hand-free technology reducing contact between nurses and patients

"Therefore, for those who are interested and searching for the best option for achieving their dream ideal body, you're more than welcome for a more thorough personal consultation with me beginning with the first important step, Body Simulation Design by Vectra 3D for full body analysis which is reliable and accurate with Vectra's High Definition 3D Imaging System that allows you to see the real results after the treatment.

Additionally, Robo-body Scanning Analysis technology, which measures the interior body and determines total body composition, is combined with treatment approaches for the greatest results. The body's age in relation to its real age and different internal system variables that affect health and conditions linked to excess fat are also measured by this technology.

Finally, after speaking with you personally and reviewing the results of your body measurements, we will be able to decide which technology will meet your objectives and problems the best. We will then design a treatment strategy that is uniquely tailored for you in order to help you get the ideal outcome that closely relates to your needs.

Author : Dr.Sunida Yuthayotin,MD,MSc

Doctor of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine,Chulalongkorn University ,Bangkok Thailand

MSc. In Dermatology , Chulalongkorn University Hospital

Certified- Board in Aesthetic Medicine , USA

Anti-aging Medicine Specialization , Paris ,France

Member of Thai Society of Dermatology

Honorary People of Hello Magazine 2023

