Diesel to stay at B32

(Bangkok Post)

The price of standard diesel will be maintained at 32 baht per litre after the excise tax reduction ends this week, the state oil fund announced on Tuesday

The diesel tax cut of 5 baht per litre ends on July 20.

The Oil Fuel Fund Office said it would help stabilise the retail price for a period of time in line with its liquidity.

This would help alleviate the impact of high energy prices on the public.