Successor urged to persist with plans

Mr Phiphat, ninth from left, and Ms Thapanee, eighth from left, presided at the Tourism Authority of Thailand's annual strategic direction conference held on Tuesday. Ms Thapanee shared next year's major directions at the forum.

The Tourism and Sports minister hopes his successor will continue the current plan of making tourism a national agenda.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said his ministry is implementing a plan to promote Thailand as a sustainable tourism destination and accommodate high-quality visitors.

In parallel, the ministry should be upgraded to a key economic ministry.

"Thailand doesn't have time to restart from zero. The tourism industry needs a drive from everybody to run faster and be able to compete with other countries," he said.

Approved by the National Tourism Policy Committee, the plan has outlined the urgent and long-term agenda, involving many agencies and ministries.

For instance, developing tourism in national parks needs collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources, while the Tourism Department should improve its operator enlisted system with technology to offer a higher quality service.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to increase the contribution from the tourism industry to 25% of national GDP by 2027, with about 70 million foreign tourists expected.

Mr Phiphat said policies that should continue include attracting global sports events and festivals to make Thailand a sport and event hub which can be combined with leisure activities.

This would result in longer lengths of stay and distribute wealth to local communities.

To make Thailand a sustainable tourism destination, low-carbon tourism in the South that has already been initiated in Phangnga and Krabi should be continued.

However, the 300-baht tourism fee might be delayed further, as related organisations still have to prepare the collection methods.

Mr Phiphat said it was also up to the new cabinet to decide whether to approve a new closing time of 4am for night entertainment venues in certain areas, as proposed by the ministry.

Speaking at TAT's annual strategic direction conference, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing, who will take the lead as governor this September, said targeting new emerging markets like Eastern Europe and Saudi Arabia will help drive the market next year.

Thailand will be promoted as an environmentally-friendly destination alongside the plan to ensure a fair distribution to local communities and second-tier cities.

Ms Thapanee said the agency will also connect land and air travel, attracting Chinese tourists using the high-speed train via Laos, and Malaysian tourists entering via land borders.

To boost the domestic market, the agency will run promotions all year round, showcasing the unique identity of regions, she said.