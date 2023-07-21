BoT unveils measures to tackle household debt

Central bank aims to adjust behaviour of both borrowers and lenders to improve debt quality

A woman listens to advice from a bank officer at a debt mediation fair organised by the Legal Execution Department at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in February this year. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Bank of Thailand has announced a series of measures to start its long-term battle against almost 16 trillion baht of household debt, which has become an impediment to the country’s economic growth.

Some measures will take effect from next year, while other more complicated steps — such as risk-based pricing and using debt-service ratio to assess borrowers — will likely become effective much later, deputy governor Ronadol Numnonda said on Friday.

“The most important thing is adjusting the behaviour of both lenders and borrowers to ensure we have good quality of debts and to bring down the debt level over the long term,” Mr Ronadol said.

“We can’t use strong measures to quickly drag the debt level down as it will have a negative impact” on the economy, he added.

The central bank aims to gradually bring down household debt to 80% of gross domestic product from about 90.6% — the highest among major Asian economies. It is accelerating efforts to rein in debt as interest rates rise to eight-year high, raising default risks for economically sensitive groups amid an uneven economic recovery.

About a third of the people in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy owe a total of 15.96 trillion baht to formal lenders and an estimated 1 trillion baht borrowed from loan sharks.

Among other details of the central bank’s plan: