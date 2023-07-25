SCB chief spurns ministerial post

Arthid: Wants to focus on SCB X

Arthid Nanthawithaya, chief executive of SCB X, the financial technology conglomerate and holding company of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), said he would reject the post of finance minister in the incoming government if he were to be offered it.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post, Mr Arthid said he had not been approached by the Pheu Thai Party, the second-largest partner in the eight-party coalition vying to form the next government. If he was approached, he would reject such an offer as he wants to focus on his existing work and responsibilities at SCB X.

"As for my passion, I want to focus on the existing business and growth of SCB X, rather than moving into the political field. Even though I am close with Srettha [Thavisin], he also has many [other] friends and acquaintances," Mr Arthid said.

Srettha Thavisin is a prime ministerial candidate put forward by the Pheu Thai-led coalition government.

Local media reported that Mr Arthid was approached by the Pheu Thai Party for the post of finance minister, while Payong Srivanich, president of Krungthai Bank (KTB) and chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), was approached for the post of minister of Digital Economy and Society. However, the Bangkok Post was unable to reach Mr Payong for comment.

Mr Arthid demonstrated the outstanding achievement of SCB Group's restructuring by setting up SCB X, "mothership" of the SCB Group, spinning off its financial businesses to handle digital disruption and business transformation in the digital era. In terms of digital transformation, SCB X aims to be a regional financial technology leader.

SCB X also teamed up with KakaoBank, South Korea's largest full-fledged digital bank, to apply for a virtual bank licence from the Bank of Thailand.

As a state owned-commercial bank, KTB also supported Thailand's open digital platform through its Pao Tang mobile app to deliver financial aid to people affected by the pandemic as well as other social welfare programmes.