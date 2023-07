June exports fall 6.4%, less than forecast

Thailand's customs-based exports contracted 6.4% in June from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 7.3% year-on-year drop for June in a Reuters poll, and followed May's 4.6% fall.

The Finance Ministry has lowered its 2023 economic growth outlook to 3.5% from 3.6% projected earlier, as tourism gathers strength but tepid global demand crimps exports.