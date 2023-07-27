Krabi airport expansion 87% complete

Krabi airport during expansion construction work in 2020. (Photo: Krabi Airport)

The expansion of Krabi airport to handle up to 8 million passengers per year is expected to be completed in late 2024 and the new facilities to open for service in 2025, the Department of Airports said.

The project includes construction of a third passenger terminal and improvements to the two existing terminals and car park building, at a projected cost of 2.923 billion baht. The work is now 87.52% completed, the department's statement issued on Monday said.



Construction of a taxiway and upgrading of the airport electrical system is 58.20% completed.



The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2024 and open for service in 2025.



After the completion, the three passenger terminals will be connected and have a total space of 68,000 square metres and able to accommodate more passengers - up from the current 1,500 per hour, or 4 million per year, to 3,000 per hour or 8 million per year, the statement said.



The car park building can take up to 2,000 cars.



From October 2022-June 2023, Krabi airport handled 1.69 million passengers - 1.37 million domestic and 318,550 international travellers.



By the end of September 2023, the number of passengers passing through the airport is expected to be 1.79 million - 1.43 million domestic and 359,561 international travellers, the department said.



The Krabi airport development project is part of a national strategy to expand infrastructure and enhance the country's economic growth and competitiveness.