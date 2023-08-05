Rare chance to bid on a coveted plot

Colliers Thailand presents an opportunity to bid on the land parcel located on Bangkok's prestigious Lang Suan Road

An aerial view of the prime development site located on the prestigious Lang Suan Road in Bangkok.

A rare opportunity has emerged to bid on a coveted freehold land parcel in Bangkok's super-prime location, Lang Suan.

C.I.T. Property Consultants Co, known as Colliers Thailand, a leading real estate professional services and investment management company, has opened up bidding for a prime development site located on the prestigious Lang Suan Road in Bangkok.

This rare opportunity has caught the attention of investors worldwide, as the site is poised to be one of the last available pieces of freehold land in the sought-after Lang Suan-Phloenchit area.

The Lang Suan Road property encompasses a sprawling land area of 2 rai, 1 ngan 80 wah (980 square wah or 3,920 square metres), offering an exceptional 50-metre frontage along the revered Lang Suan Road.

With its ideal location merely 480 metres from the BTS Chidlom station, this site is strategically positioned to provide convenient access to other parts of the city, making it a prime destination for businesses, tourists and retail enthusiasts alike.

One of the site's key highlights is its potential for a major high-rise development, offering a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 47,040 sq m, which includes a possible 20% floor-area-ratio (FAR) bonus for innovative and expansive projects.

With its rectangular shape and enviable position in the heart of Bangkok, investors have a unique opportunity to create an iconic addition to the city's skyline.

Lang Suan-Phloenchit has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years, with grade-A office buildings such as One City Centre and Park Ventures emerging as prominent landmarks in the vicinity.

The area is replete with top-tier facilities, including prestigious universities, hospitals, schools, ultra-luxury malls like Central Chidlom and Central Embassy and many five-star hotels as well as several embassies.

Furthermore, the green oasis of Lumpini Park, known as the green lungs of Bangkok, lies in close proximity, providing residents with a lush green space and a serene escape amidst the urban bustle.

The escalating demand for residential and commercial properties in Lang Suan has contributed to a scarcity of available land plots, consequently driving up land prices to new heights.

In fact, some of the most expensive land acquisitions in Bangkok have been recorded in Lang Suan, with prices exceeding 3 million baht per sq wah.

As the city undergoes further development, with the extension of the BTS skytrain lines and various major mixed-use projects, experts anticipate a continued rise in land prices.

Lang Suan Road epitomises the perfect blend of business and leisure, often compared to global icons like Tokyo's Ginza and London's Knightsbridge.

Renowned establishments such as Sindhorn Village Lang Suan, Kimpton Maa-Lai Hotel, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, Velaa Sindhorn Village, Baan Sindhorn, Sindhorn Residence, Sindhorn Tonson, along with award-winning restaurants and independent coffee shops, line this premier avenue.

Adding to its appeal, the site is conveniently located just 1 km away from CentralWorld and a mere 850 metres from Gaysorn Village.

Colliers Thailand, the esteemed real estate professional services and investment management company, specialises in Bangkok's most exclusive and desirable neighbourhoods.

Investors should not miss this exceptional opportunity to acquire freehold land in one of Bangkok's most prestigious locations.