2023 exports between 0.5% fall and 1% growth

Bangkok Port, run by the Port Authority of Thailand, is located on the east bank of the Chao Phraya River in Khlong Toei district. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand's exports are expected to be between a 0.5% drop and a 1% rise this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

Slowing global production has affected demand for exporters, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chair of the council, told a briefing.