CP Foods unveils first carbon-neutral egg

U Farm, a brand of cage-free eggs produced by CP Foods, reaches a milestone as the company produces Asia's first-ever 'carbon-neutral cage-free egg'.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CP Foods) has introduced Asia's first carbon-neutral cage-free egg.

The product was certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), reflecting CP Foods' commitment to promoting the consumption of the most animal-friendly and environmentally-friendly eggs.

Somkid Wannalukkhee, head of the egg business at CP Foods, said the company is dedicated to developing low-carbon products to minimise environmental impacts across its value chain. He said the egg unit has several projects, such as installing automated egg conveyors, reducing food loss based on UN Food and Agriculture Organization principles, efficient use of eggshells, and adopting alternative energy sources like solar panels and biogas systems in layer farms and egg production processes.

As a result of these efforts, 23 categories of fresh eggs and cage-free eggs received certification with the Carbon Footprint Reduction Label or Global Warming Reduction Label last year.

Notably, CP Foods' cage-free eggs brand U Farm achieved the milestone of the first "carbon-neutral cage-free egg" in Asia.

"This initiative is yet another step by the company to increase the availability of low-carbon food products, supporting conscious consumers who prioritise animal welfare and environmentally friendly sourcing," said Mr Somkid.

Mr Somkid said that carbon-neutral cage-free eggs not only offer better nutrition but also present an ethical choice for consumers.

U Farm received the Global Warming Reduction label from TGO last year, while this year the company has taken additional measures to offset any remaining emissions through carbon credit purchases.

CP Foods products receiving the label have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from the industry average, said Mr Somkid. Last year, 23 global warming reduction egg products from CP Foods cut 617,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalence.

The company ensures its cage-free eggs come from special breeding layer hens, raised in a cage-free layer system within enclosed houses, adhering to internationally recognised standards and certified by Thailand's Department of Livestock Development, said CP Foods.