Growth forecasts may need to be revised down - central bank

Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput. (Photo: Bank of Thailand)

Thailand's economy continues to recover, helped by tourism and consumption, though the growth forecast may need to be revised down with weak exports this year, Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Wednesday.

"Previously (the forecast) was 3.6%, due to a slowdown, this number will probably need to be adjusted down to the mid-3% range this year," Mr Sethaput told a central bank seminar.

In May, the central bank maintained its forecasts for economic growth at 3.6% this year and 3.8% in 2024. The economy expanded 2.6% last year.

"Exports have been soft due to global issues," he said but private consumption and tourism would support continued recovery and that the country expects 29 million foreign arrivals this year.

Mr Sethaput said inflation was falling faster than expected and interest rate decisions would focus on the economic outlook not short-term data.