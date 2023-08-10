True looks to bundled services for growth

Leading fixed broadband internet service provider True Online is offering bundled services, launching packages that include closed-circuit TV (CCTV), home and life insurance at a starting price of 600 baht per month.

The move aims to broaden its new household subscriber base from 3.8 million and increase its monthly average revenue per user from 475 baht, said Sakolporn Hanchanlert, head of online convergence at True Corporation.

True Online aims to increase new subscribers at a 15% growth rate per month after the launch of the new promotional packages, said Mr Sakolporn.

He said the campaign also aims to boost customer confidence in services for four facets. These comprise speed and maximum stability for all home areas; best service with a 24-hour technician on call; synergy packages that better serve demand with a variety of offerings; and security covering Internet of Things devices, CCTV and cloud services, plus free home and accident insurance.

Recently, the company implemented an artificial intelligence (AI) system to inspect its network signal quality to ensure 24-hour seamlessness along with AI detection and a team of technicians to inspect anomalies around the clock to ensure fast customer service.

Of its total 3.8 million household subscribers, 60% are in Bangkok and the rest in the provinces.

Half of total subscribers apply for the package featuring a connection speed of 500 megabits per second, with the rest opting for a 1 gigabit per second package.

Mr Sakolporn said under the new bundled packages, new customers who apply for broadband internet, starting from 600 baht per month, will get a CCTV camera and 24 months of insurance for free.

The package includes home insurance from Dhipaya Insurance for disaster insurance with coverage of up to 450,000 baht, burglary insurance with coverage of up to 50,000 baht and compensation for electricity outage with coverage of up to 5,000 baht.

It also includes accident insurance from FWD with coverage of up to 100,000 baht.

New customers who apply for the 650 baht per month package will receive both a CCTV camera and a Mesh WiFi system.

Mr Sakolporn said the company also offers a special package featuring free home insurance for 12 months for existing customers who use the CCTV package and cloud service.

"Customers who apply for the packages can buy additional CCTV cameras from the company," Mr Sakolporn said.

True Online previously launched a broadband package with a CCTV camera with a subscription rate of 899 baht per month. It came with a TrueID TV box and a mobile SIM card of True Move H Universal Communication, but did not offer insurance.