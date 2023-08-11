Vietnam has up to 8m tonnes of rice for export

Farmers work in a paddy field next to large electricity pylons on the outskirts of Hanoi on Feb 15, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

HANOI: Vietnam has 7 million to 8 million metric tonnes of rice for export this year, state media reported on Friday.

Rice output this year is expected to be 27 million to 28 million metric tonnes, the agriculture minister, Le Minh Hoan, said in a report cited by the Vietnam News Agency.

Hoan said output was sufficient for ensuring domestic food security in what was last year the world's third-largest rice exporter, after India and Thailand.

Rice exports from Vietnam in the first seven months of this year rose 21% from a year earlier to 4.89 million tonnes, according to government data. Its shipments totalled 7.1 million tonnes last year.

India, which accounts for more than 40% of the global rice trade, last month ordered a halt to its largest export category to calm domestic prices, sending global prices to 15-year high and stoking concern over already high global food inflation.

Prices of Vietnam's 5% broken rice <RI-VNBKN5-P1> hit US$630-$640 per metric tonne on Friday, traders said, adding that trade was quiet as exporters anticipated further price rises.

Vietnam's trade minister last week said the surge in global rice prices offered an opportunity to increase exports but stressed the need to ensure domestic food security.