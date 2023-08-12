CRC teams up with Ant Group for Alipay+ option

Mr Sittipong and Ms Piyawan announce the launch of Alipay+ at Central Retail stores.

Central Retail Corporation (CRC) is joining forces with Ant Group to launch Alipay+, providing comprehensive services for international digital payments to enhance convenience for Asian tourists from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Korea.

Users can make digital payments by using their local digital wallets, covering China's Alipay, Hong Kong's AlipayHK, Malaysia's Touch 'n Go eWallet and South Korea's Kakao Pay, without having to carry cash or convert their currency into baht.

Payments can be made at more than 3,000 stores nationwide under CRC, including Central and Robinson Deportment Stores, Supersports, Tops, Power Buy, B2S, OfficeMate, Matsukiyo, Tops Vita and Muji, giving tourists more choices and convenience in Thailand.

Piyawan Leelasompop, head of corporate marketing for CRC, said this partnership will increase digital payment channels for CRC's customers and offer comprehensive services for consumers who prefer to make cashless payments.

"We are targeting Asian tourists in Thailand, making their shopping more convenient at Central Retail stores through Alipay+, using their local mobile wallets," said Ms Piyawan.

"Users can receive promotions and special privileges provided by Central Retail and international mobile wallet providers, delivering a better shopping experience. There are also plans in the pipeline to expand payment services, accommodating tourists from other countries, including in Asia and Europe."

More Asian tourists are travelling to Thailand.

In the first half of this year, there were 12.5 million foreign arrivals, with the top five source markets comprising Malaysia, China, Russia, South Korea and India.

Analysts estimate Thailand will tally 25 million foreign visitors in 2023.

"The launch of Alipay+ will elevate the CRC ecosystem by bringing the best technologies and systems from around the world to drive growth for our customers, brands and partners," she said.

"The move aligns with the CRC 'Retailligence' strategy, in which we aim to drive high growth over five years and become 'Asia's Next-Gen Omni Retailer'."

Sittipong Kittiprapapong, general manager for global merchant partnership in Thailand for Ant Group, said this alliance provides modern and convenient services, allowing foreign customers to make borderless digital payments.

"Alipay+ is not only a payment option, but also a marketing solution that helps businesses offer customers more choices," said Mr Sittipong.

"We are committed to support businesses, connecting with more than 1 billion consumers across the world via a comprehensive operating system that delivers ease and convenience."

Foreign travellers who use Alipay+ to shop at Central Retail stores from Aug 15 to Sept 30 receive a discount coupon under the campaign.

This discount includes a cash voucher worth 50 baht for every 200 baht spent and a cash voucher worth 250 baht for every 2,000 baht spent.