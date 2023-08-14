Some leadership truths are changing

New skills needed to get the most out of remote and multi-generational workforces

About 10 years ago, I collaborated with Professor Bruce McKenzie of Australia-based Systemic Development Associates to create some original research on the future of Thai leadership.

I remember a contributing American senior leader who stated that most of the fundamentals were eternal, which led to some interesting discussions. But a recent opportunity to listen to Scott Blanchard (son and heir of the leadership guru Ken Blanchard) brought back this memory and some insights I wanted to share.

There are some truths that have not changed. For example, leadership is a partnership. It’s about working together and not something that is done to people. Leaders also need to catch people doing things right. They must focus on the positive and reinforce what they want to see. This is increasingly essential (and challenging) given the remote work patterns we see today.

Leaders also need to demonstrate a type of love to their people. Consider your career. You perform best when you love what you do, love who you work with and for, and love the customers you serve. It’s the leader’s job to create this love.

However, some things about leadership have fundamentally shifted and leaders must shift with them to be effective, especially with the current importance of technology.

First, we are all increasingly experiencing the need to perform under pressure. To do this, people need to feel that their manager has their back. The leader has to support and celebrate their success and help them learn positively from their mistakes. This means leaders need to consider:

Communicate (especially listen) better. Leaders must take the time to understand their concerns, be responsive, and ensure people feel heard. Leaders at all levels must be approachable and willing to discuss positive and negative issues. Methods I use include frequent face-to-face ask-me-anything sessions and contributing to organisation LINE chats.

Support people’s growth. I don’t think anything shows a leader cares more than providing growth opportunities and actively encouraging them to pursue their goals. This doesn’t have to be through formal channels. I try to keep my people appraised of changes and upcoming opportunities and spend time listening to and understanding them.

Empower them. We don’t have time (or reason) to micromanage anymore. Empower and delegate: Give your people opportunities, trust, and empower them to make decisions to show you believe in their abilities. This is tougher for some, but leaders have no choice.

Second, we are increasingly in a multi-generational workplace. In my organisation (and I try to keep myself up to date), I am one or two generations removed from my younger talent. It’s my job to adapt, to understand how younger generations see the world and how they work. I must learn how to use the technology younger people use and understand their values and worldview. As a leader, you must learn, understand, and adapt. Here are some of the things I have found to work:

Go all in on technology and get more tech savvy. This is a big one, but very rewarding. It’s not a cliché that your staff are mainly digital natives. It is your challenge and job to get comfortable using technology to communicate and engage with them. There is no secret sauce; observing and learning is my advice.

Provide growth opportunities and feedback. Many younger staff are ambitious and entrepreneurial but unseasoned. They will leave if you don’t give them meaningful challenges and guidance. Take the time to show you are following their progress and provide personal input to help them grow and see they are valued.

Understand their interests and needs. There is no single answer, but it is the leader’s job to adapt and remember. Take the time to understand what is important to them and connect with them personally. Many will connect with you on social media (and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there) or LinkedIn. We live in an increasingly visible world, so make the most of it and take time to understand them.

Finally, developing our leadership capabilities is definitely a lifetime mission. Developing leadership does not occur in a seminar and is not an event. Combine learning, application, experience, social interaction, reflection, coaching and a continuous cycle.

I would love to offer some advice. However, what works for me may not work for everyone. Put application at the heart of your efforts and choose learning experiences you enjoy (I like podcasts). If you can find someone to provide you with feedback or even reverse-mentor you, then all the better.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa