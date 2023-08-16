Map Ta Phut port on track for completion

Construction work at the third-phase development of Map Ta Phut deep-sea port is making steady progress.

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) expects its third-phase development of the Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong will be completed in 2027, ready to serve investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

"The construction of a sand dam has progressed by 71%; land reclamation is 61% finished and the building of an embankment to protect the shoreline against waves is 39% done," said Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the IEAT.

He was updating Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on the construction work of the third-phase Map Ta Phut deep-sea port project when the premier recently led his entourage to visit the area.

The development of the port covers a total area of 1,000 rai under an investment budget of 55 billion baht.

It is among major infrastructure development projects in the EEC, which will become a high-tech industrial hub, covering parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachongsao provinces.

Other projects include a high-speed rail system linking three airports, U-tapao aviation city and the third-phase development of Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri.

"The prime minister was happy to hear that Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in the third phase will start operation as planned," said Mr Veeris.

Once the infrastructure development is completed, the IEAT will co-develop a new dock to facilitate the transport and storage of liquid goods, including liquefied natural gas.

The investment is made through a public-private partnership (PPP) with Thai Tank Terminal.

Thai Tank Terminal is a joint venture between PTT Global Chemical Plc and Royal Vopak NV, which specialises in tank and storage facilities.

Under the PPP, the IEAT and Thai Tank Terminal will develop the new dock as well as operate and maintain it for 30 years.

The dock is equipped with a storage facility with a capacity of 723,000 cubic metres.

According to Mr Veeris, the authorities paid 93.4 million baht to 934 families affected by the ongoing development of the deep-sea port.