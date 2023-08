Economic recovery intact, says Bank of Thailand

Sukhumvit Road and the BTS green line, Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand's exports may be weaker than expected but the overall economic recovery was intact, Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Wednesday.

"The economy as a whole was recovering on consumption and tourism," Mr Sethaput told a central bank seminar.

The current policy rate was near a balanced level, the BoT chief added.