Stem cell based hair transplant for more natural, healthier & thicker hair

Witness The Real Result of Non-surgical Hair Transplant With Dr. Nida

Find out with Dr. Nida at Nida Esth’ Medical Centre: The Leader of the Most Comprehensive Non-surgical Hair Transplantation Centre

Today, Dr. Sunida is going to answer the question that has been asked by thousands of patients who come to Nida Esth’ Medical Centre to treat hair loss with a non-surgical hair transplant. “Is it true that a non-surgical method of hair transplant can really increase hair quantity and its quality? And, is it true that there is currently a non-surgical way to address hair loss caused by hormones and heredity?

The answer is "YES" as Dr. Sunida Yuthayotin, also known as "Dr. Nida," an accomplished American-board certified aesthetic dermatologist, developed a novel technique for hair transplantation that uses a non-surgical approach and a stem-cell-based treatment to regrow hair naturally without pain or scarring, successfully treating people whose hair loss is brought on by genetic or hormonal factors. Many patients at Nida Esth’ learn that this non-surgical hair transplant may aid them in regaining a more youthful appearance, which boosts their self-confidence and hair general health.

The procedure, which is called UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant+, combines the technology behind the Japanese approach for thickening hair and the European hair proliferation technique. Together, they provide the most sophisticated non-surgical hair transplant currently on the market. Because of this, many patients from Thailand and other countries have travelled here to receive treatment in large numbers. As a result, the ability to regrow hair without surgery has attracted a lot of attention, and Nida Esth’ Medical Centre has been recognised and guaranteed with a regional award from 168AsiaTopTen as "The Most Effective Hair Transplantation Centre" for 3 consecutive years (2021-2023) and "The Medical Centre Trusted for Cosmetic Surgery Results from Global Patients and the World Leader in Aesthetic Laser Technology" by Hello Magazine’s editors of Thailand. As a celebration for the 25th year of Nida Esth’ Medical Centre.

“However, in order to better understand the results of UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant, we will see the example of a 30-year-old man who had hair loss, notably thinning hair in the centre of his head owing to hormones and inheritance.”

"This patient was a particularly challenging case for me since he was going to study abroad in the coming months; as a result, he had little time for recuperation and also didn't want to shave his head, undergo a painful procedure, or take a lot of medicine. Let's look at what I did to get such a fantastic outcome, shall we?”

“According to a unique AI evaluation result done with Nano Score Robotic System, from my point of view, he is considered as a very good candidate for UR Cell hair Micro Transplant as he suffers from hair loss caused by male hormonal imbalance in the moderate stage which is still curable using UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant. So, let's compare the before and after results from the procedure four months later to see what has changed.”

“As you can see from the above picture, it would seem improbable that the person seen in the two photographs taken before and after the treatments within only 4 months apart is the same person. With longer, thicker, and healthier hair, the hair in the middle and frontal regions is amazingly growing better” said, Dr. Nida.

Next, let’s see Dr. Nida’s evaluation of the results in both objective and subjective ways which can be explained as statistic and visible results. Both ways will be examined and demonstrated in numbers of how well the quality and quantity of hairs have increased as in the following pictures.

“In the above pictures, let's take a look at the hair density of this patient. Initially, there are 156.6 hairs per sq.cm., but after 4 months following treatment, there are 330.5 hairs per sq.cm. So, clearly, his hair density increased.”

“Then, according to the above hair results which we will focus on the follicular units, it obviously shows that the patient in this case previously has 121 follicular units per sq.cm. before the treatment. However, it is discovered that there are 196 units of follicles per sq.cm.

IMPRESSIVE RESULTS FROM REAL CASE

“I’m very delighted and impressed with the result! With the fact that I only had 4 months left, Dr. Nida was able to create such an amazing result! Years ago, I started to have thinning hair on the frontal and middle parts of my head. Worried, as it started to expand, I decided to take action and find a solution that solve my concerns.

Luckily, while doing some research online about hair transplant for myself, I came across UR Cell Hair Micro Transplant at Nida Esth’ Medical Centre which claimed that it required no surgery, medication and downtime for the procedure. It was different from the other methods found in others in Thailand.

The procedure was painless due to the anesthesia given and it was not taking long at all! Within only 1-2 hours, I was able to go back and go on with my normal life. Also, it required no surgery and medication which were my primary concerns for treating hair loss.

During the course of 4 months of the treatment, my hair started to grow more and more, beginning from the middle to the frontal areas. My new hair looked very healthy like never before and I never felt such confidence in my entire life. And, from the result of Nano Score Robotic System, I could be certain that this was the real solution for those suffering from hair loss.

Thank you so much Dr. Nida and all nurses who took care of me during these 4 months.

So, if you are one of those who are suffering from hair loss and thinning hair from hormones and genetics like me or from any other causes, please make a visit at Nida Esth’ Medical Centre. I guarantee that this in the only place in Thailand that has the answer for you!”

the number of follicular units have increased which definitely leaves more rooms for healthier hair to grow. Following the procedure” which means that

“In conclusion, we can obviously see that there are incredibly noticeable changes on his hair in overall after 4 months. And, according to the Nano Score Robotic System’s results, the density as well as the follicle units on statistic results increase. Therefore, the course of treatment is able to increase the quantity and density of his hair which results in more thickness and overall health.”

UR CELL HAIR MICRO TRANSPLANT+

"UR Cell Hair Micro Transplant+“ is a treatment program that primarily uses "hair follicle stem cells" extracted from patients in healthy places to "Micro-transplant" live cells in problematic areas. This treatment program uses no medicine at all since it is these stem cells that operate as a local hormonal inhibitor and a biological Finasteride in problem regions, rejecting the testosterone hormone. Since nobody is going to have the same problems, each treatment program will be specially designed and adjusted, according to each individual's problems, in order to address their concerns in the best way possible. Additionally, the Low-Level Laser Therapy is also combined in this treatment program to regenerate atrophied hair roots to be healthy again.”

“This is a brand-new chapter in the care of androgenetic alopecia (AGA), or hair loss issues brought on by hormones and inheritance. It is a non-surgical hair transplant that results in naturally thicker hair without using medications that might potentially cause sexual dysfunction. The Hair Regeneration Treatment, also known as HRT, is currently very well-liked by those who are interested in hair transplantation and is thought to be the only state-of-the-art method that combines the European science of increasing hair count with the exclusive Japanese technique for boosting thickness here in Thailand”

THE PROCESS OF UR CELL HAIR MICROTRANSPLANT+

"Firstly, using a specialised instrument that is just as tiny as 2 mm. diameter, we "harvest" the strongest hair follicles from areas that are unaffected by hormones and heredity. These areas include around 4-5 hair roots. Then, UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant+ uses a method to "extract" "hair root cells" from patients who are experiencing hair loss at the spot where there is still healthy hair present in order to obtain live, healthy hair cells that are prepared to be processed to "MicroTransplant" into the hair follicle in the problematic areas with the procedure known as "Auto Transplant."

"The retrieved hair follicles function as a "Biological Factor" to shield hair follicles from the impact of male hormones, which can lead to hair loss. By implanting healthy hair follicular cells, the "Hair Micro Transplant" procedure restores the health of hair follicle cells that have been damaged by the effects of male hormone which is the main cause of androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The aberrant hair circuit is also adjusted so that it functions normally. As a consequence, new hair develops in a typical manner. Additionally, it promotes the division of hair follicle cells and provides the nutrients necessary for their expansion.”

AI NANO SCORE ROBOTIC SYSTEM:

TECHNOLOGY FOR HAIR MICRO TRANSPLANTS THAT ENSURES MEASURABLE RESULTS

“I have invested in importing the technology known as Nano Score Robotic System, which is a cutting-edge hair follicle scanning technology at the cellular level from Germany, since treating "hair loss and thin hair problems" is a very sensitive topic. It is often only seen at national medical research centres and not in regular hair clinics or institutes. Dr. Nida did, however, voluntarily spend money on the technologies needed for an accurate "analysis of hair loss and thinning hair treatment."

“The Nida Esth' Medical Centre is able to guarantee the success of hair transplantation through the use of the Nano Score Robotic System, an amazing cellular hair measurement technology from Germany that can thoroughly examine hair and scalp at the cellular level. It can count the number of hairs, the average overall hair density, the proportion of healthy hair, the quantity of hair roots, and the typical number of hairs in each hair follicle. As a consequence, it is possible to compare the results between before and after therapy in a clear and exact manner.”

WHO IS UR CELL HAIR MICRO TRANSPLANT SUITABLE FOR?

★ Individuals who do not want to rely on a surgical solution ★

★ Individuals who are worried about possible pharmaceutical side effects ★

★ Individuals who prefer not to trim their hair before treatment ★

DR. NIDA’S COMMENT ON UR CELL HAIR MICROTRANSPLANT

UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant is a technique developed by me and my medical team at Nida Esth’ from 7 years of our experiences in treating patients with hair loss and thinning hair from various problems. We have found that 80 percent of patients from around the world who suffer hair loss and thinning hair are caused by hormonal imbalance and genetics, according to the statistic results conducted at Nida Esth’ Medical Centre on patients treated with hair loss in both men and women.

In the past, the conventional treatments were merely a common surgical hair transplant and taking medication. Both approaches are insufficient to meet the needs of the majority of my patients, particularly female patients who cannot bear the thought of shaving their hair. In addition, most male patients are concerned about taking medicine, which causes sexual dysfunction and infertility.

So, we have attempted to develop a technique that can actually solve these two problems, and the results should be both visible and measurable in medical and statistical approaches, based on our collected statistical data, which show that most patients suffering from hair loss have less quantity and quality of hairs. As a result, the UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant was created.

This procedure, which we have been utilising for 12 years in more than 1000+ patients from across the world, has proven to be highly effective for individuals with beginning to moderate hair loss and requires no medication, downtime, or surgery.

However, if you're interested in using UR Cell Hair MicroTransplant to treat your hair loss, we advise you to come see us at Nida Esth' Medical Centre as we have the AI Nano Score Robotic System that will be used to examine and determine whether the treatment will actually work for you!

★ Individuals who experience moderate to severe hair loss issues as a result of hormonal imbalances and heredity ★

“Although this technique may not be meant for you, at Nida Esth’, we also offer a variety of other hair treatment programs that are able to treat each problem effectively and safely, you can schedule an appointment for an assessment and analyse your issues thoroughly at the cellular level to design and plan a treatment that will perfectly meet the needs of each individual.”

