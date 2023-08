Indonesia, Singapore start trial on cross-border QR code payments

A mobile phone user scans a QR code at a store in Bangkok. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

JAKARTA - Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it had started a trial of cross-border QR code payments with its Singaporean counterpart.

Both have set a target of introducing the system in the second half of this year, according to an earlier statement from Singapore's central bank.