MJets to service Gulfstream warranties

MJets is expected to provide comprehensive warranty support for a wide range of Gulfstream aircraft models, ensuring clients receive the highest level of care and service.

MJets, a leading provider of aircraft maintenance and aviation solutions, has been appointed as an official warranty facility for Gulfstream aircraft.

The company is approved to provide comprehensive warranty support for a wide range of Gulfstream aircraft models, including the G280, G550, G650, G650ER, G500 and G600 aircraft, ensuring clients receive the highest level of care and service.

MJets said it is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and reliability, with its team of certified engineers knowledgeable about each aircraft model, enabling them to deliver efficient solutions.

"We are excited and honoured to be appointed as an official warranty facility by Gulfstream, one of the most reputable private jet manufacturers in the industry. This achievement underlines our commitment to delivering exceptional maintenance services and reinforces our standing as a reliable aviation partner," said Nathapatr Sibunruang, chief executive of MJets.

"It is our aim to pursue excellence and to continue to raise the bar for aircraft maintenance standards across the region."

Derek Zimmerman, president for Gulfstream customer support, was also thrilled with the partnership.

"Delivering exemplary worldwide customer support is a hallmark of the Gulfstream ownership experience and we are pleased to partner with MJets to enhance our authorised service network in Asia-Pacific," he said.

MJets is committed to having a comprehensive inventory of genuine original equipment manufacturer parts and spares, while customers can enjoy tax exemptions when servicing their aircraft at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, offering a seamless and cost-efficient solution.

Customers who choose MJets as their warranty facility can expect rapid turnaround times and receive personalised support from a team of engineering experts, said the company.