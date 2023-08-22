Thai banks' bad loans down slightly

Leading banks exhibit at a recent edition of the Money Expo, held at Impact Muang Thong Thani in May 2023. (Photo: Money Expo)

Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) dipped to 2.67% of outstanding loans at the end of June from 2.68% at end-March, helped by debt restructuring, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday.

The banking system remained resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions and liquidity, the BoT said in a statement. Loans dropped 0.4% in the second quarter year-on-year.

Last week, SET-listed Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Plc (BAM) said sales of non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to reach 100 billion baht by 2024, in line with rising distressed debts.