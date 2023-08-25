Delegation all set for rice talks in Japan

Of the Thai rice exported to Japan, about 96% is white rice, with the remainder being glutinous rice, Thai jasmine rice and broken rice.

The Foreign Trade Department is scheduled to lead a delegation of Thai rice exporters on a visit to Japan next week, with the aim of strengthening relations of both the public and private sectors involved with rice products in both countries, building confidence, and maintaining the Thai rice market.

According to Ronnarong Phoolpipat, the department's director-general, the department organised the delegation of representatives from the government and private sector to visit Japan during Aug 27-29. The delegation includes 12 rice-exporting companies.

The visit is aimed at facilitating discussions and enhancing relationships with Japanese governmental and private organisations responsible for rice importation.

The department also arranged for the Thai Rice Exporters Association to hold talks with Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), a regulatory body overseeing rice auctions as well as determining quantities and types of rice imports. The discussions are aimed at strengthening trade ties, and exchanging information on the trade situation, policy issues, challenges and solutions regarding the rice trade that would benefit both parties.

Mr Ronnarong said MAFF is a government agency in Japan that has good relations with the Foreign Trade Department and the Thai Rice Exporters Association. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, annual meetings continued to be held between Thai participants and MAFF representatives via Zoom. The department welcomed a MAFF delegation to Thailand in March 2023.

According to Mr Ronnarong, the Thai Rice Exporters Association plans to meet with the Overseas Merchandise Inspection Co (Omic) to discuss quality inspections of Thai rice destined for Japan. Assigned by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Omic is responsible for inspecting the quality of rice bound for Japan. Omic's network of branches covers locations worldwide, including Thailand.

The association is also scheduled to talk with two major rice importers in Japan -- Kitoku Shinryo Co and Itochu Food Sales and Marketing Co -- to exchange information about the rice trading situation and market demands in Japan. This is considered to be beneficial for shaping the future direction of Thailand's rice market. These two firms are major rice importers, procuring rice domestically and internationally.

Mr Ronnarong said Japan is a vital partner for Thailand's rice exports, with the annual export volume ranging from about 290,000 to 310,000 tonnes, capturing a 46.7% share of Japan's rice market.

Of the rice exported from Thailand to Japan, about 96% is white rice, with the remainder being glutinous rice, Thai jasmine rice and broken rice.

Japan is the sixth-largest market for Thailand's rice exports and the third largest market for the export of Thai white rice.