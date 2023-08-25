Exports down 6.2%, bigger slump than forecast
Business
General

Exports down 6.2%, bigger slump than forecast

PUBLISHED : 25 Aug 2023 at 12:26

WRITER: Reuters

Bangkok Port in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)
Bangkok Port in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thai exports shrank for a 10th consecutive month in July, and at a far bigger rate than expected, as global demand remains sluggish, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, contracted 6.2% in July from the same month a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimated dip of 0.75% in a Reuters poll.

Thailand posted a trade deficit US$1.98 billion in July versus a forecast deficit of $1.3 billion, with imports sliding 11.1% year-on-year.

In the January-July period, exports contracted 5.5% from a year earlier, imports fell 4.7% and the trade deficit stood at $8.29 billion.

The July exports value was $22.14 billion.

Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, told a press briefing the slump in Thai exports was less than that of many other countries.

He said the ministry would try to meet the annual export growth target of 1% to 2% this year, noting that would be difficult.

"Despite July's export fall, the big picture in terms of value, we are not bad," Mr Keerati said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING