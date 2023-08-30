Don Mueang set to build third terminal

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has announced it will build a third passenger terminal at Don Mueang International Airport to increase capacity to handle up to 50 million passengers a year in 2029.

AoT President Kerati Kijmanawat said on Tuesday that the airport can support 30 million passengers a year and will soon reach its full capacity.

The new terminal will be built on the south side. It will have 155,000m² of additional space to accommodate 18 million more passengers annually.

AoT also held its first public hearing on Tuesday to gather feedback for the project.

Mr Kerati said that when the third terminal is built, the present first and second terminals will be merged to support domestic passengers, expected to reach 22 million a year in the near future.

AoT will also improve traffic in front of the terminal buildings, he said.

He said the third terminal will have 12 parking bays for aeroplanes.

Along with the terminal expansion, AoT will renovate its seven-storey parking building and construct a new VVIP reception building and an office building for airlines.

Mr Kerati on Monday took representatives of eight airlines to discuss preparations to cash in on a surge in tourists during the high season with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Pheu Thai Party headquarters.

There, Mr Srettha was updated on the domestic and global air transport situation.