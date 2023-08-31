NBTC eyes national platform to unify digital TV channels

According to the NBTC, in future it is most likely that the current spectrum range TVs are using will be affected by the full adoption of 4K technology.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) plans to set up a web-based "national streaming platform" that connects all real-time streaming programmes of existing digital TV channels.

The platform is expected to be up and running by 2025 as part of the NBTC's online migration scheme, in line with the rising number of online content viewers.

The platform should also help ease uncertainty about the digital TV sector after 2029, when all existing digital TV licences expire.

According to NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota, who is directly responsible for the TV business, the platform will consolidate all streaming content of digital TV channels.

The platform will also be an effective tool to measure the viewership ratings of digital TV programmes, which will benefit digital TV operators in the future.

Mrs Pirongrong said the platform would involve all related parties, including those in the digital TV, TV-on-demand, and advertising businesses.

She said existing content streaming on platforms operated by digital TV operators would not be affected by the new initiative.

All the existing TV operators will have to connect all their streaming programmes with the new platform, which will help reflect their real business activities and viewers' eyeballs on their streaming programmes.

The NBTC's division of engineering and broadcasting technology has finished its term of reference for hiring an advisor whom it will task to create a platform prototype by the end of 2023. The development of the prototype is expected to be finished by June 2024. The platform is expected to begin operating in 2025.

Mrs Pirongrong said the NBTC has been in discussions with all related parties, including the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand), Advertising Association of Thailand, and smart TV producers, on its plan to develop the proper features for the new platform.

THREATS TO DIGITAL TV

The digital TV business ecosystem has been dramatically changed by consumers' behaviour, the popularity of streaming content via social platforms, and the development of over-the-top platforms.

Moreover, TV channels have been facing declining advertising spending, while there is a question over whether viewing figures are accurate.

Technically, the existing digital TV landscape faces a challenge from the frequency allocation for broadcasting under international practice and technologies such as 4K high-definition and the 5G wireless broadband system.

Twenty-four digital TV channels grabbed licences in the NBTC's auction in 2013. However, there are now only 15 channels left in the market after the others ceased operations, due to financial burden.

Mrs Pirongrong said the digital TV channels operated services on the spectrum range between 470-694 megahertz initially.

They currently provide services through the 470-614MHz range, as part of the spectrum range they earlier used was reallocated for a telecom service under the International Telecommunication Union's standard.

In future, it is most likely that the current spectrum range they are using will be affected by their full adoption of 4K technology.

It is possible that there will be only 3-5 digital TV channels left in the future, or after 2029, and they might broadcast programmes on the high-definition and 4K platforms, she added.

Mrs Pirongrong said it was too early to forecast whether the digital TV operators would like to continue to provide content via a TV screen after 2029.

Mrs Pirongrong said Thailand's transition from an analogue TV broadcasting system to the digital ecosystem via the licence auction in 2013 is different from some countries. It began with 24 digital TV channels and five broadcasting networks operated by three network providers.

In Malaysia, the transition to a digital TV system was done through the sole broadcasting network operated by MYTV Broadcasting, which was appointed to develop and operate infrastructure and network facilities for the digital TV system in the country.

MYTV serves as a platform for free digital TV for all Malaysians. Its platform provides access to more content for viewers, while creating opportunities for content creators, content owners, and broadcasters to expand their reach and businesses.

Mrs Pirongrong added the digital TV operators in Thailand have struggled to survive through their own development of various broadcasting platforms.

"The NBTC has to develop the streaming platform and follow the change of TV broadcasting businesses before and after the implementation of the new platform," she said.

However, she said many people, especially in the provinces, still enjoy watching TV as their major channel for following information and entertainment in their daily lives.