Rice exports up nearly 12% since Jan 1
Ministry of Commerce maintains full-year export target of 8m tonnes

PUBLISHED : 31 Aug 2023 at 11:18

UPDATED : 31 Aug 2023 at 14:27

WRITER: Reuters

Farmers plant rice in a paddy field in Wachirabarami district of Phichit province. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)
Thailand’s rice exports from Jan 1 to Aug 29 climbed 11.9% from the same period a year earlier to 5.29 million tonnes, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The top export markets were Indonesia, Iraq, South Africa, the United States and China, Foreign Trade Department director-general Ronarong Poolphiphat said at a briefing.

Global rice prices have risen since India, the world’s top exporter, banned exports in July, leaving a shortfall of 10 million tonnes. Benchmark prices in Asia are at a 15-year high.

Thailand, the world’s second-largest rice exporter, expects to ship 8 million tonnes of rice this year, ministry data showed.

Fifth-ranked Myanmar said last week that it also plans to curb exports.

The Philippines is interested in a rice import agreement with Thailand, Mr Ronarong said, adding that there would be clarity over the deal by the end of next month.

“If prices are good, farmers will grow more,” he said.

Mr Ronarong also warned that drought conditions brought on by an El Nino weather pattern will affect production for next year.

Rice, palm oil, sugarcane and coffee crops have received lower-than-usual rainfall in Southeast Asia, with Indonesia and Thailand the worst hit.
