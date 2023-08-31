Miss Universe owner JKN faces debt trouble

SET-listed firm will seek debenture holders' approval for new payment schedule to avoid default

JKN Global Group chief executive officer Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip says the company hopes negotiate a new repayment schedule with debenture holders next month. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Miss Universe Organization owner JKN Global Group (JKN) says it cannot fully repay 609.98 million baht in principal and interest on a debenture due on Friday and will seek to negotiate new repayment terms.

Chief executive officer Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip told the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday that the SET-listed company would pay 156.6 million baht — 146.62 million in principal and 9.98 million in interest — on Friday.

The payment would account for 26% of the total, leaving an outstanding balance of 443.4 million baht on the debenture issue JKN239A.

According to Ms Jakkaphong, the group plans to meet with debenture holders on Sept 29 to seek their approval for a repayment delay.

If they agree, the overdue payment would not be considered a default as earlier contracted, and debenture holders would not call for immediate repayment, she said.

She expressed confidence that JKN would be able to make repayments under a new plan.

The group had tried many methods to seek funds from its co-investors to prevent the default but to no avail, Ms Jakkaphong said.

News of the company’s liquidity trouble sent JKN shares down sharply. They closed at midday on Thursday at 1.77 baht, down by 0.61 baht or 25.6%.

The content distribution and service provider last year reached a deal to acquire the Miss Universe beauty pageant business, which was co-owned by Donald Trump between 1996 and 2002, and secure a licence agreement for the show for an investment of US$20 million.

Forbes Thailand has named Ms Jakkaphong the most powerful trans woman in the world.

The first Miss Universe pageant held under the stewardship of JKN is scheduled to take place in El Salvador on Nov 18.