THAI operates flights to Kaohsiung, Penang, Kolkata with Airbus A320

Photo: Thai Airways International (THAI)

Thai Airways International (THAI) Public Company Limited will utilise Airbus A320 aircraft to operate to three destinations, formerly operated by THAI Smile Airways, which are Ahmedabad (starting on Sept 1), Kaohsiung and Penang as well as to Kolkata, currently operated by THAI (starting on Oct 15).

Details are as follows:

1. Bangkok – Ahmedabad v.v. operations will be seven flights per week:

• TG343 departs from Bangkok at 8.30pm and arrives in Ahmedabad at 11.55pm (local time)

(From Oct 29, 2023, TG343 departs from Bangkok at 8.35pm and arrives in Ahmedabad at 11.55pm)

• TG344 departs from Ahmedabad at 12.55am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 6.55am hours

2. Bangkok – Kaohsiung v.v. operations will be seven flights per week:

• TG630 departs from Bangkok at 11.45am and arrives in Kaohsiung at 4.15pm (local time)

(From Oct 29, 2023, TG630 departs from Bangkok at 11.55am and arrives in Kaohsiung at 4.15pm)

• TG631 departs from Kaohsiung at 5.15pm hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 7.55pm

(From Oct 29, 2023, TG631 departs from Kaohsiung at 5.15pm (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 7.45pm)

3. Bangkok – Penang v.v. operations will be seven flights per week:

• TG425 departs from Bangkok at 7.20pm and arrives in Penang at 10.10pm (local time)

(From Oct 29, 2023, TG425 departs from Bangkok at 7.30pm and arrives in Penang at 10.20pm)

• TG426 departs from Penang at 8.05am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 8.55am

(From Oct 29, 2023, TG426 departs from Penang at 8.05am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 8.50am)

4. Bangkok – Kolkata v.v. operations will be seven flights per week:

• TG313 departs from Bangkok at 11.45pm and arrives in Kolkata at 12.45am (local time)

(From Oct 29, 2023, TG313 departs from Bangkok at 11.35pm and arrives in Kolkata at 12.40am)

• TG314 departs from Kolkata at 2am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 6am

(From Oct 29, 2023, TG314 departs from Kolkata at 1.55am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 5.50am)

For more information on flight schedule, booking and ticket issuing, visit thaiairways.com, contact THAI sales offices, or call 0-2356-1111 for THAI Contact Center around the clock.