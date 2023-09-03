Primer event rates Asean frameworks

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations. (Photo: Commerce Ministry)

Thai representatives will attend the Asean Economic Council (AEC) meeting to discuss progress of the Digital Economic Framework Agreement (Defa) in Indonesia ahead of the 43rd Asean Summit.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, on Saturday told the media that Ekachat Seetavorarat, deputy permanent secretary of the Commerce Ministry, will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia, to attend the AEC meeting today.

Participants will seek guidelines for the Asean Community's Post-2025 Vision to have a plan for the next 20 years of Asean.

The aim is to boost Asean's strength and competitiveness in all directions including technology and regulations, as well as to narrow the development gap between members of Asean, she said.

She said the AEC meeting will also summarise its performances and work towards the 43rd Asean Summit to be organised from Sept 5–7.

The AEC meeting will also discuss progress of Defa, which has an ambitious vision of creating harmonious digital opportunities for the region, beyond bilateral or multilateral Digital Economy Agreements (DEAs).

She said the meeting will share the study result of the Asean Defa, set up negotiation frameworks and prepare for the leadership declaration of Defa.

The AEC meeting also will discuss sustainable development, the Asean strategy to achieve carbon neutrality and Asean Blue Economy framework, which refers to the sustainable use, governance, management and conservation of oceans, seas, marine and coastal resources, and ecosystems for economic growth while improving human well-being and social equity. It will be the key mechanism for a transition to a more eco-friendly model, she said.

In addition, the grouping's economic performance this year will be reviewed ahead of next week's Asean Summit 2023.

Citing trade value last year, she said total trade value was US$12.4 billion, up 12.4% from the year before. Of that, $7.1 billion was Thai exports to Asean and $5.2 billion in imports from Asean member states.

During the first seven months of this year, total trade between Thailand and Asean hit $6.7 billion -- $3.8 billion in exports and $2.9 billion in imports.