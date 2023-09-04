The future of Thai leadership

Ten years ago, I collaborated with Prof Bruce McKenzie of Australia-based Systemic Development Associates to research what future Thai leadership might need to look like. We did not start with a hypothesis. Instead, we asked for the input of Thai people worldwide and listened to what they shared.

We used a phased approach, spanning six months, to gather global data that could chart a course for Thai leadership through unanticipated challenges and opportunities. Insights from diverse sectors and groups of Thai people were integrated, capturing views on what constitutes the core of leadership as seen through the lenses of leaders and their supporters.

It has certainly been an eventful decade, and the input of those Thais who contributed has proved 100% accurate. They identified six pathways that I think you will have noticed in your organisations. They are:

Leading to build resilience through uncertainty and ambiguity: We did not see Covid coming, but this type of leadership has been essential.

Leading with flexibility to improvise and innovate: As above and with the rapid advent of artificial intelligence (AI), this leadership trait has never been more important as change hits every business and job like a tornado.

Leading conversations across generational boundaries: In work and politics, this is growing more essential by the day.

Leading to restore confidence and trust in leaders and institutions: See above.

Leading into the future through continuous learning: I may be biased, but as with AI, much of what we do is being reinvented daily, and learning is critical.

Leading simultaneously in both a short- and long-term framework: This is an eternal issue, but almost every credible source agrees that in the current conditions, leaders must ensure immediate survival and reimagine the organisation for the future.

Organisations that have integrated some of these principles into their leadership models have thrived. But leaders are people, and organisations are full of people. Making these changes is not easy. I will share some ways I have done this in my own organisation.

Leading to build resilience through uncertainty and ambiguity: Embracing scenario planning equips leaders to confront unexpected issues. This does not need to be complicated. Plan for different what-if scenarios. Increase cross-functional work by setting up teams to pool varied expertise to identify and surmount potential risks. Foster agility and flexibility in employee roles and an openness to change, facilitating pivots when necessary.

Leading with flexibility to improvise and innovate: Dedicate specific times/ periods for brainstorming and idea incubation. These help employees step beyond their comfort zones. Ensure your people take calculated risks and recognise them for it, even when they don’t deliver immediate success. Create an atmosphere of experimentation and innovation — I found this especially essential in Covid.

Leading conversations across generational boundaries: Get your younger employees to mentor senior leaders on emerging trends and technologies. This has been a revelation. It can increase the tech-savviness of your leaders, create respect, and bridge generational gaps. Create informal opportunities (we use lunch) for generations to share experiences and insights.

Leading to restore confidence and trust in leaders and institutions: Open and honest communication is crucial to restore confidence and trust. I have tried to communicate my decisions transparently and the rationale behind them. Take accountability for your mistakes and commit to fixing them to increase credibility and trust. Also, regularly create opportunities for dialogue with employees, customers and shareholders.

Leading into the future through continuous learning:. I have tried to build a culture that genuinely encourages curiosity, adaptability and skill development. I believe leaders at all levels must become champions for lifelong learning not only for themselves but also for their teams. Even when you are at your busiest, make time to establish mentorship/coaching programmes, allocate resources for training and development, and promote knowledge sharing and reflection on failures and lessons learned across the organisation. You must equip people to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world.

Leading simultaneously in both a short- and long-term framework: I wish I had an answer, but every organisation is different and it is tricky to balance immediate needs with future vision. I have tried to share a clear, adaptable strategy that addresses current challenges while aligning with long-term goals. I do my best to delegate tasks appropriately, empower teams to make decisions and prioritise initiatives that provide quick wins and sustainable growth.

As you can see, there are many demands on leaders today, and each organisation will have its priorities, advantages and restrictions. The research I took part in a decade ago opened my eyes, and while not clairvoyant has largely proven true.

I am amazed at the power of the collective wisdom of diverse people when applied correctly, and by the Thai people whose contribution counted.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa