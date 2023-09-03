Pheu Thai confirms efforts to cut energy, electric train costs

An attendant works at a petrol station in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party says it will immediately cut diesel prices, reduce petrol prices for selected groups of users and work towards a 20-baht flat fare for electric trains.

The party said on its Facebook page on Sunday that a decrease in the excise tax on diesel can be made right away to lower diesel prices across the board and it would cut petrol prices for selected groups of users.

Later the party would work out ways to decrease the diesel price permanently. On Sunday the diesel price was at 31.94 baht per litre at most stations.

To reduce the power tariff during the time of high generation costs, the government will extend its debt repayment for the power tariff subsidy by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. The power tariff was set at 4.45 baht per unit from this month to December.

The cabinet would resolve to cut power and oil prices in its first meeting, Pheu Thai said. New cabinet ministers were expected to be sworn in on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai's Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the 20-baht flat fare for electric trains was a key, urgent party policy and he would discuss its implementation with organisations such as the Finance Ministry, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority and the Department of Rail Transport.

They would find funds and establish implementation timeframes, he said.

The estimated costs of the subsidised 20-baht flat fare were 5.45 billion baht per year for general commuters and 307.86 million baht per year for holders of government welfare cards, the transport minister said.

Electric train fares start from 17 baht to 43-47 baht, depending on railway systems and distances travelled.

Mr Suriya said he would push for the expansion of airports including Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and Phuket to support the growth of aviation and tourism.

He added he would accelerate projects to develop the whole logistic system including land, water and air transport. They would include motorways along railways and a southern land bridge project to link the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea.